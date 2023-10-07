Booker T Would Love To See Trish Stratus vs. Tiffany Stratton One Day

On the latest episode of the Hall of Fame podcast, Booker T talked about his recent interview with Trish Stratus, a potential feud with Tiffany Stratton, and more. You can check out some highlights below:

On interviewing Trish Stratus: “I loved it, man. I love Trish. My co-Hall of Fame mate. We went at the same time, same place. It was a great, great time. And to see her still out there making waves, making noise, making news, the way she’s doing it inside the middle of that squared circle? I give her a whole lot of props. I give her a lot of props just because she could easily have just went off into the sweet night and just been a mom with two kids and done the Canada’s Got Talent thing and every other operation that she’s got going on. She could have just — I mean, because she didn’t have to do it. She doesn’t have to do it. But it just shows the passion of the same young woman that first started, that wanted to prove that she could still do it. Proved that she could still do it at the highest level with the best. And what I always say is, ‘How are you going to tell a man that he can’t do it any more?’ You can’t do it. You got to let ’em try. You got to let ’em try it. And for her to have been able to go out there and do it and do it so well, I give her a lot of credit. And the thing is from the conversation, it doesn’t seem like the party is over. The party’s not over. Seems like we’re going to keep this thing rolling just a little bit longer. So I would love to see Trish Stratus versus Tiffany Stratton one day.”

On the skillset that Stratus brings to WWE: “The thing is, I could see the little bitty things as far as Trish goes inside the ring. But most people are not going to be able to see it just because she’s a veteran. She can hide it very, very well. She knows exactly what she’s capable of doing at this stage of the game. And keeping it simple and knowing how to go out there and making the fans feel is something very, very unique and uncanny. Everybody can’t do it. It’s a very, very unique talent. Just talking to my students about that just last night as far as making sure you — I say, ‘It’s just like when you’re a little bitty kid and you have that star and you have to do connect the dots. If you don’t connect the dots right, it’s going to be screwed up. It’s not going to look right.’ So I say, ‘But if you connect the dots right every time, that star is going to be perfect.’ And it was like, ‘Oh, man, okay, I got it. I think I understand.’ So she’s one that has always been able to connect those dots very well. And at this stage of the game, she knows if she’s playing chess, she’s playing chess right now. So for me, I love seeing Trish Stratus go out there and display the ultimate talent in the middle of that squared circle.”

