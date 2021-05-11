Booker T Says WrestleMania 19 Match Was Never Part of Biography Episode

Booker T is shooting down claims that his WrestleMania 19 feud with Triple H was removed from his Biography special, saying it was never part of the episode. As previously reported, writer and professor David Dennis Jr posted and then deleted messages on Twitter saying that he had talked at length about the feud, noting that it was one of the main reasons he was brought in. He noted, “I went in about it for a LONG time. But my ass knew it wasn’t making the final cut so I figured i was gonna get cut out from the whole doc lmao”

Booker addressed the situation on his Hall of Fame podcast, saying that it was never in the special. He said (per Fightful)”How can it be pulled (when) it never actually got in? To write [that it got pulled], makes it seem like there was a whole lot of meat and potatoes on the bone of the story of Booker T and Triple H.”

He continued, ” I never gave that story a whole lot of credence or given a lot of thought to me losing that match. They talk about the story, and I understand that, but I never looked at my career and framed my career around a single match. I got paid more money for that match than I got paid for any match in my life. I’m not gonna complain about that. When people try to make something out of a racial issue between Booker T, Triple H, and WWE, someone is just trying to get some clicks. I just want everyone to know that, that was not what my story was about at the end of the day. My story is not about the dark side of WrestleMania 19. For people to want to make it about that, I get it and understand, but for me personally, that’s not what my career makeup is about.”

Booker added that he saw an early cut of the special last year and that the WrestleMania 19 feud was not featured then either.