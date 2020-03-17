Booker T Reacts To WrestleMania 36 Moving to WWE PC With No Crowd, Says WrestleMania Was Always About The Spectacle

On the latest edition of The Hall of Fame Podcast with Booker T, Booker T reacted to the news that WWE will be holding WrestleMania 36 from the Performance Center with no crowd. Booker seemed surprised. Highlight are below.

On what he thinks about WWE moving WrestleMania to the Performance Center with no crowd: “I don’t know. My thing is, I’m just gonna keep it real and just keep it real on this. WrestleMania, of course, it always been about the payoff, it’s always been about those great matches, of course, but I always thought that WrestleMania was more so about the event, the spectacle for the crowd, for the people, to be a part of. And for the fans not to be a part of WrestleMania is going to be definitely something, man, that I’ve never thought I’d witness in my lifetime, because like I said, I always thought that’s what WrestleMania was. It was all about, you know, the stars come out. Muhammad Ali. Frank Sinatra. It was always bigger than life. WrestleMania. Mr. T. You know, Lawrence Taylor. Mike Tyson. It was always at another level and everyone, not just the fans, the stars, wanted to be part of WrestleMania, and that’s something that’s gonna be missing. I don’t know. You think they’re gonna re-think this thing and perhaps maybe just move the date and try to ride this thing out, maybe? I don’t know, but I don’t know if that’s what I would do.”

On how WrestleMania won’t be the same this year: “There’s a whole lot involved. I know there’s a whole lot of money involved. And to still be able to do WrestleMania, and from some perspective, and people can still get it streaming on the Network, you know, I guess that’s something. Something’s better than nothing in this instance, but I just think the people gonna be thinking about, ‘Man, ya know, it’s not the same.'”

If using any of the above quotes, please credit The Hall of Fame Podcast with an h/t to 411mania.com for the transcription.