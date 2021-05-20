Booker T On WrestleMania Backlash Zombies, Chris Jericho’s Criticism, The Miz’s Longevity In WWE

In a recent interview on his Hall of Fame podcast, Booker T discussed the WrestleMania Backlash zombies, The Miz’s longevity in WWE, and much more. You can read his comments below.

Booker T on WWE using zombies at WrestleMania Backlash: “It’s like doing a commercial or doing something for a movie, and we do it live. Just say for instance, the movie The Wrestler. We actually have to shoot the scene at the show. We need the audience and ambience to make everything right. I’m all down for getting a check and tying it into my product and my show. We don’t know how much more money will be dished out later. Batista made some money perhaps as well doing the voice over kicking the show off.”

On Chris Jericho saying the zombies set wrestling back 30 years: “It was after someone said the Blood and Guts Match set wrestling back 30 years, so I understand the jab back. But Chris Jericho knows that thing was about getting a check. It was about a promotional tool to actually get this out there to get people to the drive-in or movie theatre to see this thing. I totally understand it, but a lot of people from the outside looking in, when they see something like that, they go this is corny, this is cheesy…..this is entertainment. How many times have you heard me say that’s their stuff. If I want to run something, I’ve got to create my own. That’s why I created Reality of Wrestling just so I can call the shots, create the storylines, the angles I want to do, the angles I always wanted to do or angles I pitched once upon a time. That’s the only way. But when you’re dealing with somebody else’s stuff, that’s theirs, they’re going to do it their way. Just get it, understand it because I don’t think that’s ever going to change.”

On The Miz’s ability to put over different wrestlers and storylines: “I talked to The Miz yesterday. He was actually hanging out with me and Ric Flair at the bar along with Peter Rosenberg. We all got out of the building a little early, and I just wanted to compliment The Miz on the Bad Bunny match. Being able to go out there and be a general and work that thing and work it to the utmost and make that kid look better than he ever could himself. Those guys, as far as a tag team goes, go out there and do their job on a weekly, monthly, yearly basis. People wonder why The Miz has stuck around for so long. This guy is all about going out there and getting the job done no matter what. Miz was talking about the night they had to do a pay-per-view, they had to come out and do a rap song. He said they got to the building that day and were told, ‘Y’all are going to be rapping tonight.’ This is somebody that’s never done a rap before. You’ve got to go out on television, him and Morrison, and do it live. Do you know how nerve-racking that is? Can you imagine? The guy is good. I give The Miz props, not only for [WrestleMania Backlash], but what he’s been doing for the last 10 years.”

