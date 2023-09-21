Booker T Loves WWE’s Booking Of Grayson Waller, Shares Favorite Bret Hart Memory

On the latest episode of the Hall of Fame podcast, Booker T talked about his favorite memory of Bret Hart, a recent segment with Grayson Waller and John Cena and more. You can check out some highlights below:

On his favorite Bret Hart memory: “Favorite Bret Hart memory, man. I’ve never been one of those guys really have memories of other guys as far as performance goes. I mean, I know I have my Bret Hart moment in the ring with Bret, which is my favorite Bret Hart moment. You can go back and watch it. Bret and I, first time I had to work with Bret and of course, I was a little nervous about it. But I had to still feel like and look like I wasn’t nervous about it. I still had to look like me. I still had to be an OG. You know, ‘You run up on me, something might happen’ type of deal. And what happened was, Bret Hart got in the ring and he walked up on me and I pushed him really hard right in the chest. Bam! And Bret looks at me, and then he walked to the side and he took like a little hop and then walked around like, ‘Okay, yeah, this is going to be real cool.’ It was like that and it made me go, ‘Oh, man, this dude’s just the real deal. This is great.’ Because he didn’t react like most people would react when you push him, when you shove him. Most people you shove, they want to shove you back. But Bret, he took the shove and then he was like, ‘Okay, I’m going to show you something here in just a minute, kid.’ It was like that. So I was like, ‘Oh, man, what have I gotten myself into?’ But one of my most fondest memories was working with Bret Hart.”

On Grayson Waller working with John Cena: “I’m loving it. One thing about being in that kind of situation with Grayson Waller, he was one of the guys that I thought was mature enough to go to the main roster and make a difference. He’s one of the guys, I felt like he could fit right in perfectly with what was going on on the main roster. And then if you have someone like John Cena giving you the rub, that one guy that’s pulling for you to come up and take that spot. It’s a beautiful thing. It’s a beautiful place to be in. And watching everything that went on on Friday night, just from the interactions, backstage perspectives as well as stuff like that, I just think it’s good for the business all around. As well as, one thing about these guys just coming back and it was always a problem, on the internet, when you see a guy like the Rock come back, a guy like John Cena come back, and then have a match with one of the young guys. ‘He’s taking somebody’s spot.’ Well, now we see the star power, how big the star power really is of having a John Cena around. The star power of having the Rock, not just having the Rock around cutting promos. That right there is worth its weight in gold to see. Let these young guys see what it really means to go out there and have fun while you’re doing this.”

