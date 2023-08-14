Booker T Says His Contract Is Coming Up Soon, Talks Judgment Day Boosting NXT’s Ratings

On the latest episode of the Hall of Fame podcast, Booker T talked about WWE using The Judgment Day across all of the brands and his future with the company. You can check out some highlights below:

On the Judgment Day boosting NXT’s ratings: “I want to talk about that, the strong rating with NXT. There again, ratings are up. And I know it has to be due to just the interplay with the main roster mixing it up with, you know, the guys on NXT. I just think it’s a great, great mix. Having Dominik in the mix — I mean like I said, that kid has grown man. He’s grown exponentially in these last 365 days. Unbelievable what his kid has gone through, and to see Rhea Ripley play in that role right now too, playing a hell of a role.

“I’m just liking everything, man. I like the mix. I like the nucleus of it. So let’s keep it rolling because I think NXT numbers, I think they can get up to a million viewers a show. Sust because the show is a really, really solid. It’s really good entertainment. The characters really play that role. And for me, to see those Stars before they become superstars, it’s something very, very important for me to be invested in. Because I want to know who I’m gonna like you know when they get there.”

On his contract coming up: “So yeah, I love it. And the ratings, everything, man. My spot, contract coming up. Everything, man. Everything’s good.”

