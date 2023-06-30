Booker T Says WWE Needs To Put a Rocket On LA Knight, Whether Cody Rhodes Needs a Manager

On the latest episode of the Hall of Fame podcast, Booker T talked about why Cody Rhodes doesn’t need a manager right now and how WWE needs to give LA Knight a bigger push. You can check out some highlights below:

On Cody Rhodes not needing Liv Morgan as a manager: “No, hell no. I don’t wanna see Cody [with a manager]. That’s not a bad thing, I’m not saying that toward Liv or anything, but no, no. I don’t need to see anybody as Cody’s manager, you know. Not even his significant other, just because Cody’s, he’s doing some hell of a good work right now. And I wouldn’t want to taint it with anything, I wouldn’t wanna mess with it with anything. I wanna see Cody complete this dream whenever it happens. I want to be there, you know? I want to be there and see it. That’s all. That right there would make me feel a certain way just because I love Dusty Rhodes. And I think that’s what that story is about more than anything.”

On LA Knight: “Put the rocket on him, man. Quit messing around. Put the title on him. That’s my thing, when you have a guy like that, he’s s rare. He’s organic, he’s figured it out on his own…. I watched that dude sit and get a little bit of nothing, and go out there and sprinkle some salt and pepper on it, and it feels good, you know what I mean? You wanna get behind it. And the thing is, he hasn’t been the chosen one or anything like that. Another thing that I say all the time, you gotta win by attrition. You gotta wait till everybody else drops off and when you walk through that curtain, it’s some heat, it’s something going on. They gonna know it. It’s inevitable, you know? So I’m just glad to see him getting his flowers.”

