Booker T Is Having A Blast Working In WWE NXT, Discusses His Commentary Style

On the latest episode of the Hall of Fame podcast, Booker T talked about his commentary style, his enjoyment of working in WWE NXT as a commentator with Vic Joseph, and more. You can check out some highlights below:

On his commentary style: “Hey, man, I was always serious in the ring. I was never one of those guys that want to ‘play wrestler.’ I never wanted to do ‘Ha ha’ in the ring or anything like that, just because I always need the fans to feel a certain way about me throughout my career. I tell guys all the time to start your career the way you’re gonna finish it. You know, just say French to start making guys laugh, throughout your matches you’re gonna have to keep them laughing, you’re not gonna be the guy that’s gonna be looked at seriously to make it to that next level as well.

“And then on the commentary side, I try to still be funny and entertaining, but I still try to be serious at the same time. I’ll stop and take a pause just to put somebody over like the Creed brothers for instance and say, ‘Man, these guys perhaps got [a] major future, you know? Multi-time tag team champions, these guys might run a dynasty in this.’ To be able to stop and do that, because I’m looking at them from realistically, a talent perspective. And man, I really like what these guys bring to the table, and I could see these guys 10 years from now being literally Hall of Famers. That’s what I’m talking about.”

On working in NXT: “I love what I do, man. I’m having such a blast in NXT with Vic [Joseph] and you know, that whole crew down there, the young guys. Watching the growth of the system, and being a part of it at the same time, it’s really, really awesome.”

