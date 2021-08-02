Booker T On Potential WWE Queen Of The Ring In Saudi Arabia, Positives Of WWE’s Saudi Arabia Deal

In a recent edition of his Hall of Fame podcast, Booker T discussed a potential WWE Queen of the Ring in Saudi Arabia, the positives of WWE’s deal, and much more. You can read his comments below.

Booker T on a potential Queen of the Ring tournament in Saudi Arabia: “It just tells you how far we’ve come to have a Queen of the Ring tournament in Saudi Arabia after it was forever just to get two women in the ring to work….to work in that part of the world in that capacity, women in the ring fighting, it was a no-no. It was something those people had never seen before in their lives. Now, to have a Queen of the Ring tournament, it’s huge. Where it’s gonna be huge is, you’ve got so many women on the roster in Saudi Arabia, in the ring, at one time. It’s gonna be nuts. It’s gonna give women over there the thought in their mind that they can do anything. It’s possible. That right there, that beats all, as far as I’m concerned.”

On WWE’s deal with Saudi Arabia and the positive that comes out of it: “I don’t people don’t want to look at it that way, but there’s some good that’s come out of this for the women of Saudi Arabia. Like I said, for them to be able to see someone like them doing something they never thought they would be able to do or perhaps even see, it’s definitely got to give them hope. That right there is what people are looking for more than anything is hope. To move up to the next level and come up out of poverty and go to school. So I think, there again, it’s a great thing, as far as I’m concerned and I’m looking forward to the Queen of the Ring tournament.”

