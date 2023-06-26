Booker T Says WWE Should Ride The Bloodline Storyline As Long As It Can

On the latest episode of the Hall of Fame podcast, Booker T talked about whether WWE should fully break up The Bloodline or reunite everyone at a later date. The former World Heavyweight Champion thinks WWE should keep the program going until interest declines. You can check out the highlights below:

On the group’s run to date: “The Bloodline been rolling now for what? About three years? Yeah. And something like that, you know, it’s only gonna roll for only so long. All right? So my thing is, you get as much out of it as you possibly can. You squeeze it like it’s a wet t-shirt, trying to get the water outta it. So my thing is, I think The Bloodline is gonna, I don’t think it’s gonna fully break up. I’m sure we’re gonna see some remnants of it, get back together here and there. But I think you ride with The Bloodline as long as you possibly can. And if it ain’t broke, don’t fix it. Right now, people still love everything that these guys are doing, even if they’re doing it now against each other.

On keeping it going as long as possible: “That’s whay I say, you gotta keep it rolling as long as you possibly can. Just because it’s one of the top stories on the show for the last couple of years. So if the people are still biting, it’s like All My Children, you know what I mean? Young & the Restless, General Hospital. I mean people still watching, we’re gonna give it to them.”

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit the Hall of Fame with an h/t to 411mania.com for the transcription.