Booker T Says WWE Needs To Put A Title On LA Knight

In the latest episode of his Hall of Fame podcast (via Wrestling Inc), Booker T gave his thoughts on LA Knight and why WWE needs to put a title on him as soon as possible. That has a chance to happen, as Knight is part of the Money in the Bank ladder match this Saturday.

He said: “Put the rocket on him. Quit messing around, put the title on him, you know what I am saying? That’s my thing, when you’ve got a guy like him, he’s rare, very rare. He’s organic, he’s figured it out on his own. When you’ve got guys like that you’ve just got to put them in the game. I watched that dude sit and get a little bit of nothing and go out there and sprinkle a little bit of salt and pepper on it,” Booker said. “It feels good, you know what I mean? You want to get behind him and the thing is, he hasn’t been the chosen one or anything like that. Another thing I say all the time, you’ve got to win by attrition.“