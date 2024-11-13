Booker T Explains Why The the WWE US Women’s Championship Is Needed

On the latest episode of the Hall of Fame podcast, Booker T talked about the WWE United States Women’s Championship, why it’s needed and more. You can check out some highlights below:

On the WWE United States Women’s Championship: “It’s needed, just because it gives the show that extra layer. It gives the women something to actually compete for. It shows how you can move up the ladder as opposed to having two tiers, and that’s it. I just think opening that up just a little bit more, I just think it makes a whole lot more sense for the business more than anything.

“One thing about this business, you’re always fighting what? A championship. That’s the thing, you want to win a championship. And the thing is, it doesn’t necessarily have to be the world title when you first win a championship. You’re just happy when you win that first one. Like for me, the Television Championship. I’m like, ‘Man, I’m in. I have a chip in the game. I’m doing something right.’ That’s what it told me. Even though it was the title at the lowest tier so to speak, it let me know that I was in the game. And I think these girls need that just as well to make them feel like, ‘Man, I’m moving up.’”

On Chelsea Green being a female version of The Miz: “You hit it right on the head. I swear to God, I was going to say the exact same thing. She’s like the Miz, You know, the female version. She’s all about getting the script and going out there enhancing the script and that’s what I talk about all the time.”

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit the Hall of Fame with an h/t to 411mania.com for the transcription.