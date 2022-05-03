Booker T’s Reality of Wrestling Returning To Houston TV This Weekend

WWE Hall Of Famer Booker T’s Reality of Wrestling promotion will return to Houston television this Saturday on CW channel 39. The WWE veteran posted the following press release on his official Twitter:

Big news! @TheOfficialROW is heading back to Houston TV with @CW39Houston starting this Saturday. See press release for full details. Big news! @TheOfficialROW is heading back to Houston TV with @CW39Houston starting this Saturday. See press release for full details. pic.twitter.com/POErP4BhO0 — Booker T. Huffman (@BookerT5x) May 2, 2022