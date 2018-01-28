Botched! 1.27.18: Sister Abigail Exists, Asuka Going Over, More

Hi, hello & welcome to the column that nobody in the world of professional wrestling wants to be in: Botched! It was a busy week in the world of wrestling. Tons of legends came back for Raw 25. Tons of luchadores went to Japan for FantasticaMania. It’s getting to be that special time of year in pro wrestling, so let’s get right to the stuff that isn’t special.

1. Drone Difficulties: We start in Japan, as New Japan Pro Wrestling had their annual FantasticaMania shows this week. They’re co-promoted events with CMLL featuring the best light heavyweights from each promotion. One gentleman making his debut at FantasticaMania this year goes by the name of Drone. If his performance is any indication, he had a little too much fun on this trip.

Drone took to Facebook to deny that he was drunk, and blames his performance on some medication he took. Whatever it was, it was like a whole match of stuff made for this column.

2. JR & King Didn’t Meet Sister Abigail: Monday wasn’t the best night Jim Ross & Jerry “The King” Lawler ever had on commentary. They didn’t have much to do for most of the evening, and when they got a match to call they showed a lack of attention to semi-recent WWE storylines. At the beginning of the video below you’ll hear them discuss a long-running Bray Wyatt plot point.

JR & King would often take moments of relative inactivity in a match to discuss the stories involving the wrestlers involved. They were among the best in their day. They’re not around as much now, so they apparently missed the October 2, 2017 episode of Raw where we met Sister Abigail.

We were going to see the Sister take on Finn Balor’s Demon at TLC until Bray got sick. But hey, if WWE wants to ret-con this whole story out of existence, I’m not going to complain. Sometimes we’re better off forgetting things happened.

3. Elias: Still Dangerous With The Guitar: We’ve covered Elias’s guitar shots multiple times in this column. He’s getting better at not injuring his opponents. Now it’s the cameramen that have to watch out.

Those things cost tens of thousands of dollars, man. Granted, John Cena costs more.

4. Asuka’s Going Over : With modern technology being what it is, WWE Superstars & referees have to be real careful with what they say in the ring. Odds are that a microphone will pick something up that it shouldn’t, like Mike Chioda informing Miz that Asuka was going to win their mixed tag team match against Carmella & Big E on Tuesday night.

I would think that Miz already knew that going in (heck, we all figured that going into the match because Asuka always goes over), but sometimes wrestlers get forgetful in the ring.

5. Zo Train Miscommunication : Enzo Amore’s departure from WWE has led to many questions about 205 Live’s future. They need a new Champion. They’re getting a new General Manager. Another unresolved issue is what happens to the members of Enzo’s Zo Train faction. Tony Nese & Ariya Daivari teamed with non-Zo Train member TJP on Tuesday night in a six-man tag & were unsuccessful. They also had a miscommunication during the match, as both men had the same idea at the same time.

Nese & Daivari both wanted to save TJP from getting pinned. Nese won the race, but Daivari got a good shot in on Nese.

Thanks for reading! If you see (or hear) anything wrong in the world of wrestling, let me know via Twitter or e-mail at [email protected] Have a good weekend!