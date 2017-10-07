Botched! 10.7.17: Jinder’s Mistaken Cover, Dolph Isn’t Perfect, More

Hi, hello & welcome to the column that nobody in pro wrestling wants to be in, Botched! I don’t know what was in the water in Denver on Tuesday night, but there’s a lot of SmackDown stuff in the column this week. Hopefully they were getting it out of the system before Hell in a Cell…nah, probably not. Let’s get to it.

1. Alicia Takes A Tumble

Raw’s women’s match was pretty busy in the botch department. Sasha Banks got a busted mouth somehow. We’re not really sure how, our best guess it was when she & Alicia Fox were throwing crazy people punches at each other. Then Bayley got the hot tag and went all ham. Alicia takes a legdrop while straddling the ropes at 1:25 of the video.

Honestly, I’m not sure what they expected to happen there.

2. Jinder Mahal Thinks He’s In A Match

Jinder’s heading into Sunday on a roll. Got the big ol’ beatdown on Shinsuke Nakamura leading into the big show. WWE announced some shows in India, so one would presume that Jinder is so so so so so popular there that he will take the WWE Championship there to soak in the adulation. So expect scenes like what happens at 3:12 of the video to continue for the foreseeable future.

He’s so used to covering people after that move that he does it even when there isn’t a match. One of the Singh Brothers should have dropped down and counted three to make it look good.

3. Dolph Ziggler Misses The Gum Swat

I’ve heard the comparisons between Dolph Ziggler & “Mr. Perfect” Curt Hennig for so many years. Maybe I view Hennig with rose-colored glasses. After all, the Wrestling Obsever people tell me he’s nowhere near being worthy of the Hall of Fame. Maybe he was just another guy just like Ziggler is just another guy. But then I see this, at 3:49 of the video below.

Dolph missed the gum! Mr. Perfect never missed the gum! Get out of here with your lame Dolph Ziggler/Mr. Perfect comparisons. Ziggler couldn’t carry Hennig’s jock.

4. Charlotte’s Entrance Has An Unfortunate Camera Angle

Here’s Charlotte Flair. Wrestling Royalty, no doubt about it. Her entrance is a thing of beauty, but recent difficulties with ticket sales have made it a bit problematic.

It’s not a good look when half of the building is practically empty. It’s bad enough when all the pics of the empty side get posted all over social media, WWE probably shouldn’t be showing it off.

5. Natalya’s Hair Issues, & The Referee Breaks Up Count

There were some interesting things going on in Charlotte’s match as well. Go to 1:16 and you’ll see Natalya’s hair take a turn for the worse as some of her hair extensions get yanked out. Right after that, the referee will bop Charlotte in the head to break up the count.



As somebody with not very much hair, I don’t really get the extensions thing. Who do y’all think you’re impressing? As for the referee, I’ve always believed that a referee should not lay a hand on a wrestler. Just one of those moments where almost everything that could go wrong did.

