Botched!: Brock Lesnar’s Lift, Bayley’s Buddy, More

Hi, hello & welcome to the column that nobody in the world of wrestling wants to be in, Botched! It was a busy week in the world of wrestling. As usual, some things went awry. We cover some of them here and have some fun for the weekend. It’s good times.

1. Shane has a communication breakdown: Shane McMahon did a pretty poor job of officiating the Kevin Owens/Sami Zayn vs Randy Orton/Shinsuke Nakamura match on Sunday night’s Clash of the Champions show. This isn’t a surprise, as Shane’s been pretty bad every opportunity he’s been given to referee over the past twenty years. Shane does a good job of being a bad ref. He did have one slip-up that wasn’t part of the script.

You gotta have your listening device better secured than that. You’d think with Shane’s years of experience as a referee that he’d have figured it out by now.

2. Brock can’t get Kane up: Brock Lesnar is a freak of nature. Occasionally, we’re reminded that he is in fact human.

Brock actually had some difficulty getting Kane up? That’s a bit of an upset. Kane’s one of the easier monsters to throw around.

3. Jojo prematurely introduces Roman’s opponent: Poor JoJo. Another week goes by and I can’t help but pay attention to her. This week, she jumped the gun on WWE’s booking plans. Seth Rollins was scheduled to wrestle Samoa Joe, but before Joe came out, Jordan appeared. The idea was for him to come down & yap at Rollins, then Joe would come out and say they can fight each other for the right to wrestle him. So JoJo wasn’t wrong when she introduced Jason Jordan as Rollins’ opponent…

She just gave away the booking.

4. Bayley Buddy Fail: The life of a wacky waving inflatable arm tube man is tougher than it looks.

The burn on Booker T’s commentary was pretty solid.

5. Kalisto hit by fan’s bottle: I would say that this certainly ranks as a botch in fan etiquette.

I thought people were joking but no: a fan threw a bottle at Kalisto pic.twitter.com/9lMxKTj8pa — MaffewBotchamaniaGuy (@Maffewgregg) December 20, 2017

Memo to fat cat front row wrestling fans: It isn’t 1998. Don’t throw your garbage at the wrestlers because it was cool when it happened at the end of every WCW Nitro telecast back in the day. If you dislike Kalisto, boo the man. Don’t be stupid and throw things. Take Sam Wyche’s advice to heart.

