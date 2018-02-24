Botched! 2.24.18: Mickie Talks To Herself, Asuka Has Never Faced Nia, More

Hi, hello & welcome to the column that nobody in the world of professional wrestling wants to be in: Botched! Hope you all are having a fantastic weekend & getting ready for an exciting PPV on Sunday! Well, I hope it’s exciting since I have to write about it. Let’s get right to the mis-steps.

1. Asuka Hasn’t Seen Anybody Like Nia Before: There were a number of issues during Asuka’s promo segment on Raw this week. For one, Asuka got lost during her speech & it was pretty obvious. For another, Asuka’s wardrobe had an issue after Nia Jax beat her down. I need to check with 411 Management on how much coverage I’m allowed to give those. Finally, Jonathan Coachman made the following observation:

Coach might be quite certain that Asuka hasn’t faced anybody like Nia Jax during her win streak, but I’m not. There was a match between them on the January 15 edition of Raw:

And if you want to include NXT (sometimes they do, sometimes they don’t), they faced off in Osaka for the NXT Women’s Championship.

So I’m going to disagree with Coach & say that I’m quite certain that Asuka has faced somebody like Nia Jax during her streak.

2. Mickie talks to herself: The botch here isn’t as much to do with Mickie James as it is to do with whoever’s directing the camera operators.

Why in the world are we zooming in on people while they’re giving their opponents instructions? Maybe Mickie could have been a little less blatant, but Mandy Rose is still young in the business and needs more direction than her peers. Putting her in there with Mickie is the right way to go about it, they just need to keep the camera out of Mickie’s face.

3. Mandy Doesn’t Quite Catch Bayley: What can I say, I always keep an eye on Mandy Rose. One actual awkward moment in the match was when Bayley tried to do an up and over but didn’t quite go far up enough.

They weren’t quite sure what to do with it for a second, but the drop was the best way to go.

4. Ali Misses Gallagher

I think this one from Tuesday night’s 205 Live show is pretty self explanatory.

Ali and Gallagher were having one of the best WWE matches of the week and then this happened and I don't know what the fuck commentators: ''he couldn't get the full revolution because Gallagher's been working his arm…but he'd have missed him anyway'' pic.twitter.com/Qou1GeVNef — MaffewBotchamaniaGuy (@Maffewgregg) February 21, 2018

Our friend Maffew seems a little defensive this week. I have never received any complaints from fans of certain wrestlers complaining that I bash them too much, so I can’t relate.

5. Double J was a wannabe rock star?: Jeff Jarrett’s induction into the WWE Hall of Fame was made official this week! Everybody has opinions. Some people made lists. I didn’t expect to mention it in this column, but one of the WWE Superstars made a false statement about Double J that needs to be called out.

Really, Natalya? A wannabe rock star? It was pretty darn obvious to everybody watching WWF at the time that Double J’s goal was to be at the top of the country music scene. Maybe nowadays it’s all the same thing, but there was a huge difference between rock & country in 1994. If Jarrett wanted to be a rock star he would have been out there wearing flannel & jean shorts having gone a month since showering.

Thanks for reading! If you see (or hear) anything wrong in the world of wrestling, let me know via Twitter or e-mail at [email protected] Have a good weekend!