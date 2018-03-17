Botched!: FastLane Camera Issues, Bo Dallas Is Rhyno, More

Hi, hello & welcome to the column that nobody in the world of professional wrestling wants to be in: Botched! I think the biggest botch of the week was taken care of on Thursday when WWE took the Fabulous Moolah’s name off of the WrestleMania Women’s Battle Royal. Here’s some other ones!

1. The cameraman gets a little close to Carmella : The Natalya/Carmella vs. Becky Lynch/Naomi match had a hard time holding my interest. The ladies weren’t exactly on their A game & there was no real reason for the match to take place. WWE’s cameramen were pretty excited though. One got a little bit too close to the action.

On the bright side for the horndogs out there, we got a good view of Carmella out of it.

2. The cameraman isn’t used to Charlotte’s entrance: You would think that by this point, the cameraman entrusted with shooting Charlotte’s entrance would be a pro at it. They must have had somebody else doing it on Sunday night, as they misjudged the length of her outstretched arms.

Cameraman manages to bump into Charlotte during her twirling towards freedom pic.twitter.com/9XVJujaiSZ — MaffewBotchamaniaGuy (@Maffewgregg) March 12, 2018

It was a rough night for cameramen at FastLane.

: Sometimes you’re watching a match and you have no real idea what the wrestlers are trying to do.

''Ruby a little out of sorts here'' pic.twitter.com/zySae9I0Pv — MaffewBotchamaniaGuy (@Maffewgregg) March 12, 2018

A Flatliner maybe? That’s the best I’ve got.

4. Corey Graves misattributes a quote, gets annoyed: Batman movie quotes have always been popular. They’ve especially picked up steam over the last couple of years as events that happened in the Christopher Nolan Batman trilogy seem similar to what’s going on in real life. Everybody loves to use the following quote from Alfred Pennyworth:

It’s a good one, right? Corey Graves broke it out during WWE FastLane, but attributed it to Joker, the man the quote was about.

"Like The Joker said, 'Some people just wanna watch the world burn." -Corey Graves Um, Alfred said that line, Corey. If your gonna force pop culture references, at least get it right #WWEFastlane — Charles Chase (@IAmCharlesChase) March 12, 2018

Graves had a response to the countless number of Tweets he got about it.

Dear Internet, I realize that I incorrectly credited a quote to the wrong fictional character. Thank god you are here to correct me. I’m sure you are much better equipped to do my job than I am. 😘#WWEFastlane — Corey Graves (@WWEGraves) March 12, 2018

This is some great heeling from Graves. Considering how much joy he gets out of every verbal flub his fellow announcers make on air, it only makes sense that he would be oversensitive about his.

5. Bo Dallas, Rhyno, it’s all the same: : Speaking of verbal flubs by announcers, it’s always embarrassing when you mix up one wrestler for another. I remember when Jim Ross couldn’t keep Chris Benoit & Chris Jericho straight for at least a year. This week’s tag team battle royal got Jonathan Coachman a bit confused between two wrestlers you might not think look too similar.

You know what, though? It’s not as crazy as it sounds on the surface, now that Dallas is wearing ring attire very similar to Rhyno’s. Add in the long hair & scruffy beard, and I can see somebody making that mistake.

As long as one doesn’t read the name “Dallas” on the back of his tights. While it’s right in front of the camera.

Thanks for reading! If you see (or hear) anything wrong in the world of wrestling, let me know via Twitter or e-mail at [email protected] Have a good weekend!