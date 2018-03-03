Botched! 3.3.18: Cena Joins Bludgeon Brothers, Cameraman Blocks Rousey, More

Hi, hello & welcome to the column that nobody in the world of professional wrestling wants to be in: Botched! It was a wild & wooly week in the world of pro wrestling. WWE had a lot of things to do, and it seemed like it took more of a toll on the production crew than the wrestlers. Let’s take a look at some of this week’s slip-ups.

1. Sheamus Slips: Sheamus is probably not somebody that should specialize in top-rope offense. This attempt at Elimination Chamber is a good example why.

To Sheamus’ credit, he played it off & the time he wasted was a good excuse for Titus O’Neil to block the move.

2. Which WrestleMania was it?: Kurt Angle missed a few WrestleManias, so I’m not mad that he wasn’t sure which WrestleMania Ronda Rousey owned Triple H at.

Then again, he should remember WrestleMania 21 because he had a classic match with Shawn Michaels at it.

3. Cameraman Blocks Rowdy Ronda: Raw closed with Stephanie McMahon issuing a half-hearted apology to Rowdy Ronda Rousey & Triple H allegedly punching Kurt Angle. Before that, Angle shared some words with Rousey, and a camera person was so interested in what Angle was saying that he got in the middle of another camera person’s shot.

Come on man, you can’t block Rousey! She’s the one we all tuned in to see. I can’t have camera people blocking my view.

4. John Cena Looks Just Like Erick Rowan: Big week on SmackDown. Free Agent John Cena is back in the fold and looking for a spot on the WrestleMania card! He led off Tuesday night’s show, it was advertised in advance and everybody was ready to see him!

5. More 205 Live Turnbuckle Issues There were a stretch of these columns where every week had something going on with 205 Live & turnbuckle pads getting removed for some reason. There’s been some really repetitive booking this year, I guess. It got to the point where I stopped paying attention to it since I’m not a fan of writing the same thing every week. Well, the turnbuckle pad drama is back this week!

I wish I could take credit for it, but everybody else that saw it already did the Miz TV joke. Do they flip the pads upside down for that? They really should if they don’t.

Thanks for reading! If you see (or hear) anything wrong in the world of wrestling, let me know via Twitter or e-mail at [email protected] Have a good weekend!