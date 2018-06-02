Botched!: Carmella Talks Sh!t, Table Time with Jannetty, More

Hi, hello & welcome to the column that nobody in the world of professional wrestling wants to be in: Botched! Another week means more flubs to talk about here, so let’s get right to it.

1. Some interesting background scenery on Raw: Raw General Manager Kurt Angle & Kevin Owens were having a discussion backstage. I’m sure it was very interesting, but something in the background distracted a lot of us.

a stretcher goes past Owens & Angle so I thought ''hey they goofed and showed the stretcher they were going to use later for Rollins!'' but a closer look shows someone on it so er hope they're ok pic.twitter.com/qka9kD3MwT — MaffewBotchamaniaGuy (@Maffewgregg) May 29, 2018

Apparently a fan fell from one of the sections of seats & had to be taken to the hospital. Kind of surprising they didn’t think to film Angle & Owens’ segment somewhere that people wouldn’t be carried out on stretchers.

2. Come to Jesus?: Jinder Mahal challenged Seth Rollins for the Intercontinental Championship on Monday night, because he hasn’t been given enough title runs in the past year. Sunil Singh got the Maharaja disqualified, costing him the match. Jonathan Coachman had an interesting take on what Jinder should do about it.

At the 2:20 mark, Coachman talks about how Jinder needs to have a “Come to Jesus heart to heart talk” with Sunil. Since Jinder is a practicioner of Sikhism, I don’t think Jesus is going to have anything to do with whatever they talk about.

Yeah, this is kind of a stretch, but it’s been a slow week.

3. Is Carmella kidding us?: Anytime people cuss on the air, we get excited. I received a DM from my good buddy the AZN alerting me that Carmella dropped the S bomb while doing commentary on SmackDown Live. Let’s take a look at the tape.

At 3:55, you can hear Carmella ask Byron Saxton if he’s shitting her. I thought the first couple of times that she might have been spitting while saying “kidding”, but I’m fairly confident she thought she was in the locker room for a minute.

4. Even Bryan can make this column: Daniel Bryan has been considered one of the best wrestlers in the world for most of his career. He makes mistakes too.

At 1:25 in the video, Samoa Joe whips Bryan into the corner for his trademark backflip. Bryan mis-times his jump and nearly ends up splatting into the mat. Fortunately, Joe runs up close enough behind him to brace his fall, and Bryan ends up making the landing afterwards. It ends up around a 5 on a scale of 10. Joe being in the right place at the right time kept things from going worse.

5. Marty Jannetty vs. Joey Janela vs. A Table: Absolute Intense Wrestling hosted a rematch of one of last year’s most-talked about WrestleMania Weekend matches last Friday night. “Bad Boy” Joey Janela took on the legendary Marty Jannetty at Day One of the JT Lightning Invitational Tournament. Jannetty gave it all he had at the age of 58.

The table wasn’t interested in helping him out.

Tell 10 year old me that I'd see Marty Jannetty taking table bumps in 2018 and I wouldn't believe it. Respect to him and @JANELABABY for putting on a banger tonight. pic.twitter.com/QBH47l1cdW — The Masked Frank (@maskedfrank) May 26, 2018

Thanks for reading! If you see (or hear) anything wrong in the world of wrestling, let me know via Twitter or e-mail at [email protected] Have a good weekend!