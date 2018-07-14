Botched!: Cody vs. Table, Bo vs. Rope, Takahashi, More

Hi, hello & welcome to Botched! We’ve got a Japan-centric edition of the column this week, as NJPW was in the good ol’ USA for a G1 Special & brought the good & the not so good. We flash back a week to some Lucha Underground, and Raw had a good contribution too.

1. Chavo’s Catapult : I don’t get to watch Lucha Undergroud too regularly due to the fact I don’t have El Rey Network & my computer & off-brand streaming sites don’t get along. 411 reader Daniel helped me out this week with some footage from last week’s match pitting King Cuerno against Chavo Guerrero Jr.

Looks like they lost track of where they were in the ring when they decided to try a catapult. Not a great look.

2. Dragon Lee’s Ridiculous Suplex : These crazy kids, man. Dragon Lee & Hiromu Takahashi went out there like a couple of maniacs doing the new fangled stuff that the young guys like to do. Sometimes, these youngsters take things a bit too far & need to be reined in. Unfortunately, agents & backstage types can’t always stop bad ideas from happening.

Takahashi finished the match, but collapsed backstage & had to be taken to the hospital. We later learned he suffered a broken neck. Things like this happen way too often in pro wrestling & certain moves like that one don’t really need to be used. Hopefully Takahashi will recover as much as possible & lead a productive life. Hopefully Dragon Lee will learn from this & turn things down a notch or two.

3. Zack Sabre Jr. Looks Different : I don’t catch New Japan all the time, so sometimes people show up looking completely different & I have no idea what happened to them.

Dude looks great for once pic.twitter.com/P31PHUoiYO — Sempervive. (@Sempervive) July 8, 2018

Though it’s kind of obvious what happened to Zack Sabre Jr.. Hanging out with Minoru Suzuki is bound to age you a little bit.

4. Those Damn New Japan Tables : We’ve seen Japanese tables give competitors fits before. The trend didn’t change in San Francisco, as Cody didn’t get the landing he was hoping for from a Kenny Omega powerbomb out to the floor.

Long time 411 reader Manu with the hookup on that one. Hopefully Cody’s time off before the All In event has nothing to do with the whiplash he got here.

5. Bo Dallas vs. Ring Rope : WWE will surely re-take center stage next week, but we don’t have much time for them this week. Bo Dallas’s interaction with a ring rope manages to make the cut.

waaaaah bloody hell Bo pic.twitter.com/LSjEf3bPTi — MaffewBotchamaniaGuy (@Maffewgregg) July 10, 2018



Not too much to be said about that one. I guess I could make a joke about Bo being used to ropes being used against him, but that really isn’t something I want to give much thought to.

Thanks for reading!