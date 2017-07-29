Botched!: Owens vs. Styles, Rollins And Ambrose Hug, More

Hi, hello and welcome to the column that nobody in pro wrestling wants to be featured in, Botched! People might be aware that I didn’t really care for the Battleground PPV, and there’s a lot of that. I did like a lot of what happened the rest of the week in wrestling, so it was actually kind of hard to fill the column. There were a couple of big ones that were widely discussed though, so let’s get to it.

1. Aiden Wants To Know Something

At 3:56 in the video, Aiden English has an important question to ask the referee during his WWE Battleground Kickoff Show match with Tye Dillinger.

You’re on break…now.

2. The KO vs. AJ Battleground Finish

This one got a lot of discussion and became the subject of minor controversy. AJ Styles was widely expected to defeat Kevin Owens at WWE Battleground and retain the US Championship in one of the best matches of the evening. None of these things ended up happening, as Owens regained the championship & he and the Phenomenal One had a rare off-night. The finishing sequence was less than ideal, as we got the old “rollup out of the crossface” to give Owens the victory. Here’s a GIF!

It looked so bad that everybody online assumed that it had to be a botch. Considering that AJ was the overwhelming betting favorite, people jumped the conclusion that Owens was actually supposed to lose the match. Never mind the fact that Owens’ music played a split second after the pinfall, that obviously wasn’t supposed to happen. Owens losing the title back to Styles on Tuesday night in a triple threat match with Chris Jericho added more fuel to the fire.

Here’s my verdict on the whole thing: Owens was supposed to win. The finish was poorly executed. I could be 100% wrong and maybe this whole conspiracy theory has merit, but the music being ready right away makes me think I’m right.

3. Rusev’s Powerbomb

Honestly, the whole booking of the flag match at WWE Battleground is something I’d file under botch. The whole “take your flag to the entranceway and put it in a flagstand” thing just led to tedious “action” that led to each flag being dropped several times. YOU’RE NOT SUPPOSED TO LET THE AMERICAN FLAG TOUCH THE GROUND. Ahem, sorry, I get a little patriotic sometimes. Anyway, a physical mistake happens about 3 minutes into the video when John Cena jumps into a Rusev powerbomb that doesn’t look really much like a powerbomb.

It was really more like John Cena jumping into position and Rusev kind of falling over. I guess theoretically Cena was going for a Fame-Asser off the top tope so it kinda made sense, but it looked like poo.

4. Sasha’s Shoulder on WWE Raw.

I don’t know if Sasha Banks has a condition where her shoulders are unable to touch the mat, but it seems like I spend a lot of time in this column talking about pinfalls involving her. 2:50 of the video of the Sasha vs. Bayley match below is another instance where Sasha’s shoulder wasn’t quite down.

After further review it seems to me like Bayley might have overdone it on the hooking of the leg & forced the shoulder off the mat. I guess it depends which of these wrestlers you’re biased in favor of.

5. Ambrose & Rollins Celebrate Prematurely on WWE Raw…

Seth Rollins has been working pretty hard on trying to get Dean Ambrose to trust him & be his friend again. He even apologized for breaking up The Shield…you almost never see apologies in pro wrestling these days so you know he’s pretty serious about it. They teamed up on Monday night to take on the Miz, Curtis Axel & Bo Dallas & showed some of that cohesiveness from back in the day to get the victory.

At 3:20 in the video, after the match ends, is where the problems come in. See, WWE is currently building to this big moment where Rollins & Ambrose come together, do the Shield fistbump and everybody goes crazy. The problem, in Triple H’s eyes according to the news sites anyway, is that Rollins & Ambrose hugged after this match when they weren’t supposed to. It’s a fair complaint because hugs are more of a sign of affection than fist bumps, but I can excuse it. They just won a 3 on 2 Handicap match and were pretty excited about it. Sometimes people show affection in moments like that and people read too much into it. Like when Pam kissed Jim after winning a Dundie. They weren’t together yet just because Pam kissed Jim after winning an award while she was drunk. Rollins & Ambrose weren’t drunk here (I don’t think so anyway), but they had just won a Raw main event against their arch-rival & his lackeys.

My verdict: Kind of a botch, but it can be worked around pretty easily.

Thanks for reading! If you see (or hear) anything wrong in the world of wrestling, let me know via Twitter or e-mail at [email protected] Have a good weekend!