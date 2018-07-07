Botched!: SmackTeam, Various Kanes, Asuka’s Backfist, More

Hi, hello & welcome to Botched! It’s been another busy week in the world of wrestling. With everything going on, a few things were bound to go wrong.

1. No Way Jose Avoids The Apron: Remember Mojo Rawley? He’s becoming a thing again, and he’s started a conflict with No Way Jose! Boy isn’t that exciting. There was a slight error on Mojo’s part as he overshot Jose a little bit on the ramming into the apron.

Take a seat Jose pic.twitter.com/Ke61gGSMTz — The Brass Ring (@TheBrassRing1) July 3, 2018



Yeah, he got him the second time, but it still wasn’t a great look.

2. Logan & Morgan Don’t Need Music To Pose: The Riott Squad was missing a little something on Monday night without Ruby there to lead the way. Liv Morgan & Sarah Logan were so lost without her that even their entrance game was thrown off.

At 1:50 in the video you see Liv & Sarah do their in-ring pose. Which is fine except their music was over. My logical guess is they went over their allotted entrance time with their other histrionics. They’ll have to tighten their stuff up.

3. Which Championships? : SmackDown General Manager Paige came out to set up a Team Hell No/Usos match where a “SmackDown Tag Team Championship Opportunity” would be on the line for the Usos. She got a little ahead of herself.

SMACKTEAM TAG TEAM CHAMPIONSHIP Bryan's like ''fuck it, I'll win those too'' pic.twitter.com/n23k4Uep4h — MaffewBotchamaniaGuy (@Maffewgregg) July 4, 2018



While somewhat on the subject, the Usos bringing up “championship opportunities” during their promo really ground my gears. It sounded so awkward in comparison to everything else they were talking about. I know WWE has certain phrases they want used, but some of their talents should really be exempt from such things. Braun Strowman should never utter any of their buzzwords.

4. Which Kane is Trending? ” Tuesday was a big day for people named Kane. The Devil’s Favorite Demon made his in-ring return on SmackDown Live, while English striker Harry Kane led #ThreeLions to the World Cup Quarterfinal. I try not to use hashtags too much in my writing, but it makes sense here because it’s a Twitter thing.



English fans were hyped about advancing over Columbia earlier in the day and were probably still tweeting about Harry Kane hours after the game. Did WWE’s Kane get a ton of tweets as well? SD Live’s ratings this week tell a different story, to be honest. I wasn’t on Twitter at the time so I can’t say which Kane was responsible.

Hell, maybe Turner Classic Movies was airing Citizen Kane.

5. Worst Asuka Spinning Backfist Ever: I like James Ellsworth as much as anybody. It’s fun to watch him get beat up by people. Sometimes he doesn’t look the most graceful while taking punishment though, and it makes the moves suffer.



Right at the beginning of the video clip you’ll see Asuka land a spinning backfist which Ellsworth sells like a fly landed on the back of his head before randomly falling down once he remembered what it was. Tough times for Asuka.

Thanks for reading! If you see (or hear) anything wrong in the world of wrestling, let me know via Twitter or e-mail at [email protected] Have a good weekend!