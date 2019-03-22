Botched!: Alexa Bliss Interrupted, Batista’s Nipples, More

Hi, hello & welcome to Botched! It’s been a week in the world of wrestling! I asked if I could list Kurt Angle naming Baron Corbin his WrestleMania opponent as a botch and was told no. Then I asked if I could list Kofi Kingston losing the SmackDown gauntlet match as a botch, and was again told no. So…let’s see what we can find!

1. Cameraman interrupts our Moment of Bliss

It’s everybody’s favorite part of Monday Night Raw these days. Alexa Bliss’s Moment of Bliss is the hottest talk show to hit WWE since whatever Sunny’s short-lived show was called back in the day. Doesn’t matter, Miss Bliss blows her out of the water. There was a slight snafu this week though…

Jump to the 2:25 mark of the above video and you’ll see a cameraman going through the shot. What the hell, man? We’ve been waiting all week for Alexa to grace our television screens, and you get in the way? I hope that man was fired.

OK, I don’t hope he was fired. That would be mean. I hope he was given a stern talking to!

2. Lio Rush turns a chokeslam into a moonsault

I saw some people calling it a botch, so I included it. I’m not 100% sure, so let’s take a look.

10 seconds in, you see Braun Strowman lifting Lio up for a chokeslam. Lio slips off of Braun’s sweaty hand and manages to moonsault the mat, then staggers into the corner for a splash. It’s one of the smoother recoveries to a botch I’ve seen, and certainly a cool sequence of events.

3. Wrong entrance music?

The Big Redwood, Rowan has become a staple in the corner of Daniel Bryan. In recent weeks he’s gone back to the music he was using during his brief run as a single a couple of years ago.

This week, he came out to the Bludgeon Brothers theme song.

There’s a chance this means that Harper will be coming back real soon, but I’m not holding my breath.

4. Who?

Tom Phillips wasn’t sure who was in the gauntlet match on Tuesday night. At least he was close…right?

BIG E HAS BEEN IN THIS MATCH FOR OVER 40 MINUTES pic.twitter.com/9JPI0qlPbR — MaffewBotchamaniaGuy (@Maffewgregg) March 20, 2019

Big E, Kofi, it’s all th-no, no I’m kidding honest.

5. That Triple H/Batista WM picture

We didn’t have time to look at this last week, but it’s still a thing for this week. Let’s take a look at that Triple H/Batista WM picture.

Before we talk about how that's HHH's 2015 head on his 2008 body, could they at least have found a pic of him facing the right way? pic.twitter.com/lEVdDeWAGw — The Billings (@wiretap804) March 13, 2019

1. Indeed, neither of these men look anything like this today. Batista might be closer, but there’s one major exception…

2. Where are Batista’s nipples?

I don’t know what’s happening behind the scenes with WWE PPV match graphics, but whoever’s involved in that is having a rough year. First Mandy Rose has three arms, and now Batista has no nipples. Where will the insanity stop?

Thanks for reading! If you see (or hear) anything wrong in the world of wrestling, let me know via Twitter or e-mail at [email protected] Have a nice weekend!