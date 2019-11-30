Botched!: Bayley’s Powerbomb, Cody’s Powerslam, More

Hi, hello & welcome to Botched! It’s been a busy couple of weeks in the world of wrestling. Lots of shows all over the place and plenty for us to look at, so let’s get right to it here on Thanksgiving weekend!

1. Casas sells…whatever Caristico was trying to set up there

Caristico & Negro Casas have met once or twice over the years, so you think they would have better chemistry:

can't finish the Tuesday show because I keep watching this spot over and over to understand it pic.twitter.com/OHTmSrAAiD — luchablog (@luchablog) November 13, 2019

From what I can tell, Caristico was trying to lift Casas for a double underhook piledriver, but Casas was like “F that, I’ll just fall over and you can try to pin me instead.” Who wants to get dropped on their head in Arena Mexico on a Tuesday? Certainly not a main eventer.

2. Cody’s equilibrium is off

I’ve been a pretty big fan of almost everything Cody has done since All Elite Wrestling became a thing. That doesn’t mean everything he’s done is perfect. His attempted powerslam on Chris Jericho on the Dynamite after Full Gear wasn’t.

God bless Jim Ross though, he sold it by saying that Cody’s equilibrium was off and he shouldn’t have been in the ring. He wasn’t wrong!

3. Paul Turner gets tripped by…somebody

AEW referees have had a rough stretch the past month or so. Last time, Bryce Remsburg was featured in a pinfall snafu. This time, we look at Paul Turner during the Santana/Ortiz vs. Private Party match from Dynamite.

I love both Private Party and Proud & Powerful but a botch is a botch (is a botch) pic.twitter.com/sE4IOHkEk6 — Maffewhausen (@Maffewgregg) November 21, 2019

The thing is: it wasn’t Turner’s fault that the person that was supposed to hook his leg didn’t. But he’s the one that looks like a complete jackass and acts like he was tripped or something when he obviously wasn’t. Again, like I said last time this happened in AEW, you can see why other feds have opted to let the referee count end the match when the wrestlers can’t figure it out. Sure, the result here would have changed, but that would be Santana & Ortiz’s problem.

4. Bayley’s Powerbomb

The Survivor Series main event had some interesting moments. Bayley, Becky Lynch & Shayna Baszler weren’t on the same page for most of the evening and the match wasn’t exactly as well-received as people would have hoped. There were a couple of ugly moments, including Bayley’s attempt at powerbombing Becky into the corner.

Somewhere around the 2:20 mark in this video is where it happens. In the past Bayley has performed a running sunset flip powerbomb into the corner on people. This time, Becky was too close to the corner, Bayley overshot her and it just looked like a mess.

5. Replays Go Dark on AEW Dark

AEW is all about the Dark. They like their Lights Out matches, their YouTube show, and they like playing replays and people not being able to see them.

Dark #8 was fine apart from AEW playing just the audio for the replays and forgetting the video pic.twitter.com/9DIh7MLdTv — Maffewhausen (@Maffewgregg) November 27, 2019

You’d think John Cena was directing the show, amirite?

Thanks for reading! If you see (or hear) anything wrong in the world of wrestling, let me know via Twitter or e-mail at [email protected] See you next time!