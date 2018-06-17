Botched!: Bayley’s Slide, Beljamin, Bucks Slip, More

Hi, hello & welcome to Botched! It’s been another week in the world of professional wrestling with all kinds of wild things going on. I found five of the wildest to share with you now…

1. Bayley tries to attack the Riott Squad : Sometimes you try to slide into an attack on your opponent & it doesn’t go well.

what happened to bayley pic.twitter.com/wDtKNFAos8 — MaffewBotchamaniaGuy (@Maffewgregg) June 12, 2018



Credit to Ruby Riott for trying to make it look like Bayley did something on offense there.

2. When was Occupy Raw? : Tuesday night marked Daniel Bryan’s big return to Memphis, Tennessee. Memphis is a special town for Bryan, as it was in Bluff City that he Occupied Raw & goaded Triple H into a match at WrestleMania XXX. We got to see a clip of this important moment in Bryan’s career, but there was one thing off with it.

When I saw the date I said “There’s no way that can be right, WrestleMania is always pretty early in April.” Sure enough, Occupy Raw took place on March 10. WrestleMania was on April 6, so that would have been a week-long build for Bryan’s eventual involvement in the main event. Even by WWE standards that wouldn’t have been much.

3. Shelton Beljamin: Speaking of graphic fails in the lead-in to the Bryan/Benjamin match…



It really wasn’t a good night for SmackDown’s production team. Maybe they had too much of that Memphis barbecue.

4. Young Buck Botch : Everybody thinks the Young Bucks are perfect. OK, not everybody. But it seems like many people out there think that Nick & Matt Jackson are mistake-free. They’re great at the flippy stuff, but even they make mistakes.



I don’t think Matt felt too bad about it since they ended up winning the IWGP Tag Team Championship.

5. Ladder Moonsault Fail: We got Money in the Bank coming up Sunday night, so you know what that means for this column: Lots of ladder failures. I’m going to make a recommendation to everybody in the men’s & women’s ladder matches right now, even if it means there will be less material for the column…don’t moonsault while holding a ladder.

Pagano did not see that coming. pic.twitter.com/k7viHuHVLK — JamieOD (@JamieOD) June 10, 2018



See what happened when Pagano tried it at a recent lucha show? Bad times.

Thanks for reading! If you see (or hear) anything wrong in the world of wrestling, let me know via Twitter or e-mail at [email protected] Have a good weekend!