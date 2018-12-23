Botched!: Becky’s Dive, Ali’s 054 to Bryan, More

Hi, hello & welcome to Botched! It was a wild & wooly week in the world of pro wrestling, with more crazy stuff than you can shake a stick at. Let’s go into the weekend looking at some of the wackiness.

1. Two men or three women, whichever one: The best part of the TLC Kickoff show was that there were two matches during it. That limited the amount of time we had to listen to the panelists. Jonathan Coachman, Booker T, Sam Roberts & David Otunga…yikes. At least we got something to use in the column.

"We've got two men determined to be the future of the company tonight!"

– Sam Roberts #WWETLC pic.twitter.com/xaKFS00Hsv — GIF Skull – 2 Weeks Til Wrestle Kingdom 13 #njwk13 (@GIFSkull) December 16, 2018

I’m not sure which match Sam thought he was throwing it to there. Which match pitted two men determined to be the future of the company? Braun vs. Baron? Seth vs. Dean? It couldn’t have been Rey vs. Randy.

2. Liv has bad luck : I received a text message from a friend saying that Liv Morgan deserves to win a championship. My response was that she better do it soon.

Liv seems to have really bad luck taking bumps or receiving offense. Between this header on a table bump at TLC, Brie Bella’s knockout kick & other unfortunate incidents, I’m not sure Morgan’s going to have the longest of wrestling careers. Hope I’m wrong.

3. How did Charlotte survive?: That TLC main event, man. Becky Lynch, Charlotte Flair & Asuka were just beating the heck out of each other and it was a great time. There were a number of rough moments in the match, but the most crushing one was probably Becky’s senton off the top of the ladder.

Asuka didn’t even really need to move out of the way there, Charlotte took the full brunt of that one. Adrenaline is a hell of a thing, I don’t know how else she kept going for the rest of that match otherwise.

4. The Fattest Woman on the Planet? : Hulu closed captioning makes an appearance in our next one, as the poor soul taking care of closed captioning for Raw misheard whatever the announcers were talking about.

Maybe Dave Meltzer found himself a second job?

5. Knee To Face: Mustafa Ali is the newest member of the SmackDown Live roster, and he’s certainly proven his worth over his first two weeks on the show. The only black mark against him is the finish to his match on Tuesday night. He got the big win over The New Daniel Bryan with his 054 Splash, but he stuck the landing right on Bryan’s face.

This is what happened. Mustafa Ali hits Daniel Bryan with the knee up high.

(Slow motion, angle 2) #SDLive pic.twitter.com/lbEoSUdUds — GIF Skull – 2 Weeks Til Wrestle Kingdom 13 #njwk13 (@GIFSkull) December 19, 2018

Bryan performed later that night on the Christmas taping, but any time he takes a shot like that people are gonna worry. The last thing Ali needs is for his signature move to get one of those secret bannings.

Thanks for reading! If you see (or hear) anything wrong in the world of wrestling, let me know via Twitter or e-mail at [email protected] Have a good weekend!