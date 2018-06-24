Botched!: Black Mass Whiff, Sasha Trips, Cole Congratulates The Loser, More

Hi, hello & welcome to Botched! It’s been another busy week in the world of wrestling. WWE was especially busy with NXT Takeover, Money in the Bank & the usual shenanigans. Let’s see some of the moments where things didn’t quite go right.

1. Botch Mass: NXT Champion Aleister Black has been putting all of his opponents down with Black Mass. Its a nice little spinning high kick that usually looks pretty good. Except when it doesn’t, like at NXT Takeover during his match with Lars Sullivan.



No wonder Lars became the first person to kick out of it.

2. Sasha’s Trippin’: Sasha Banks had her mind on other things Sunday night. You could tell her distracted tenor from her entrance.



My theory is that she knew the Bayley thing needed to finally be dealt with. People think that storyline has been drug out far too long, but I can attest to the fact that it’s tough to end long-running friendships. It takes a couple of attempts sometimes.

3. Bi Ass : We’re all going to miss Big Cass. Especially his entrance.



He seemed to have an extra sway in his step during his entrance on Sunday. Maybe he knew the end was near and he didn’t care anymore.

4. Shinsuke gets congratulated for losing: I think the complaining baby boomers do over participation trophies is pretty rich. We all know that if their kids didn’t get some kind of award at the end of the season, their whining & moaning would never cease. And it’s just a trophy. No big deal.

What I find more problematic is when we congratulate people for not accomplishing anything.



Michael Cole is out here congratulating the person that lost the match. Come on, man. Maybe you dug his effort in the match, but let’s inject a little kayfabe into the proceedings.

5. Cody Hall’s chop knocks himself over: I haven’t heard much from Razor Ramon’s son lately. He’s kicking it in Pro Wrestling NOAH, which might work out well for him if WWE’s working with those guys. Hopefully, by the time Hunter signs Scott’s kid he’ll have gotten some of this out of his system.

Cody Hall chopping a man and falling over, a highlight. #noah_ghc pic.twitter.com/U1KVwckOkM — GolazoDante Must Die (@GolazoDan) June 19, 2018



You know it’s a heck of a strike when the guy delivering it falls over.

RIP Vader: We said goodbye to one of the greatest wrestlers of the 1990s this week as Big Van Vader passed away on Monday. Occasionally I like to pay tribute to a recently deceased wrestling figure by finding an entertaining botch in their career. Most of Vader’s involved him stiffing the heck out of somebody, and weren’t considered botches to him. Stan Hansen was the same way but I think even he didn’t mean to do this one.

On Oct. 12, 1990, during an @njpw1972 match vs Stan Hansen, Vader took a thumb to his eye causing it to pop out of its socket. Vader pushed it back in and wrestled 12 more minutes. Tough SOB. #RIPVader pic.twitter.com/qRlU1lptF5 — Old Wrestling Pics (@OldWrestlingPic) June 20, 2018



Popping the eye back in & continuing a match with Stan Hansen is more manly than anything we can ever hope to do.

Thanks for reading! If you see (or hear) anything wrong in the world of wrestling, let me know via Twitter or e-mail at [email protected] Have a good weekend!