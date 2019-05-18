Botched!: Braun’s ‘Chair Shot’ on Renee, Lacey & Charlotte’s Double Powerbomb, More

Hi, hello & welcome to Botched! WWE headed overseas, AEW will be over the airwaves sometime this year, and there’s just too much stuff going on to talk about here. So I present you with five silly things to enjoy over the weekend.

1. WWE Nitro!

TNT got back into the wrestling business this week! It’s tough not to get excited about it, though I still wish TNA had gotten their act together back in the day because TNA on TNT would have been catchy. If you’re my age you’ve been having all sorts of flashbacks to WCW Monday Nitro with the news this week. WWE must have been having some flashbacks too…

Come on guys, don’t give the competition free advertising!

2. Watch out, Renee!

Renee Young has made her fair share of appearances in this column since joining the Raw announce team. All I can say about that is that this time it’s not her fault.

About 3:09 into the video is the offending spot. Braun Strowman is all hot & bothered since Sami Zayn took his spot in the Money in the Bank Ladder Match, and decides to take it out on Sami. He sends the announcers running away, and sends a chair right into Renee’s back. That doesn’t seem necessary to me, but who am I to judge the Monster Among men?

3. Kind of a double powerbomb maybe

It’s not a proper week in WWE unless there’s been a contract signing on one of the shows. This week’s Raw saw Becky Lynch sign two contracts, her Raw championship match with Lacey Evans, and her Smackdown championship match with Charlotte Flair. As usual, things broke down and somebody ended up going through the table. It was Becky this time. Her road to going through the table was a bit interesting.

I don't think Lacey Evans knows what to do during a double powerbomb 😂😂#Raw #RawLondon pic.twitter.com/NHKXDxTU2X — WWE Critics (@WWECritics) May 14, 2019

Though, to be honest, Lacey’s whole “I’ll help you pick her up but she’s yours from here on out” bit kind of fits her character.

4. This seems ill-advised…

Ali is a fearless man, there’s no doubt about that. This lack of fear means he’ll probably be a bit of a regular here. This week, he decided to do a plancha onto a man holding a ladder above his head.

It’s 50/50 whether this is a botch or not, because how else could one have expected this to end?

5. Shoot pins in MLW!

Bryan Idol took on Ariel Dominguez on the latest episode of MLW Fusion. It was an interesting affair. The word on the street is that Idol was one of those guys that wanted to do way too much. Somebody decided they needed to go home, and Idol had no intention of doing any such thing.

so according to WON, Idol was ignoring the GO HOME instruction so Dominguez had to force the pin on him pic.twitter.com/8eTBZLD2JU — MaffewBotchamaniaGuy (@Maffewgregg) May 16, 2019

It’s always awkward when somebody doesn’t realize they’re there to put the other guy over.

Thanks for reading! If you see (or hear) anything wrong in the world of wrestling, let me know via Twitter or e-mail at [email protected] Have a nice weekend!