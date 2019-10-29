Botched!: Braun’s Shoulderblock, SCU’s Finisher, More

Hi, hello & welcome to Botched! I could fill this column with WWE 2K20 glitches, but instead we’re going to look at some AEW, some WWE & the most hilarious Impact Wrestling thing I’ve seen in quite some time. Let’s get right to it!

1. Kaz & Sky’s finisher needs a little work

The Lucha Brothers’ attack on SCU prior to their Tag Team Tournament match left Christopher Daniels out of commission. Scorpio Sky took Daniels’ place alongside Frankie Kazarian, which worked out well enough since SCU moved on to the semi-finals. They just need a little work on their finisher, which you see forty seconds into the below video:

These things happen. Not sure who thought it was a good idea to include the move as part of the replays afterward.

2. AEW’s tag rules may be a little too liberal

Tag team wrestling has changed a bit since back in the day. One major change has been the loosening of the rules. When was the last time you saw a referee force a wrestler that just made a tag out of the ring after a count of five? The teams need the time to do innovative tag team moves, and fans would rather see that than a referee trying to force people into their corner. It’s one of those things that is what it is, and some people should probably get over it instead of whining & complaining about it every single match.

That being said, I think some standards need to be maintained.

My personal highlight of Lucha Bros. vs. Stunt and Jungle Boy, was this counting as a tag. #AEWDynamite #AEW https://t.co/hW3vzscrhK pic.twitter.com/Vp4VwYT7qZ — Italo Santana (@BulletClubIta) October 17, 2019

Like at least having wrestlers stand on the apron when they get tagged into a match. That’s not too much to ask, I don’t think.

3. Braun’s move went a little different than usual

Michael Cole told us that if we’ve never seen Braun Strowman run around the ring & shoulderblock somebody before, we were in for a treat. We certainly were!

At 1:55, Braun starts his deal. Now, I haven’t seen every Braun shoulderblock on the outside, but I’m pretty sure they don’t usually end with Braun & the victim (Drew Gulak in this instance) in an awkward clump against the barricade. Don’t get me wrong, it looked brutal.

4. Josh needs his phone back!

This is the most TNA/Impact thing I’ve seen in quite some time. The night before Bound For Glory, Impact held a show in Chicago and had it broadcast live on Twitch. The broadcast ran into some trouble when Josh Mathews lost control of the device he was using to film it.

Here’s Josh Matthews frantically asking for his phone—BEING USED FOR THE IMPACT TWITCH STREAM—to be returned to him. pic.twitter.com/bBGemb8sX5 — David BixenSP🎃🎃KY (@davidbix) October 20, 2019

On one hand, it’s amazing that technology has come to the point where feds can broadcast shows via phone. On the other hand, LOL.

5. Tower of D’oh

Sometimes you try to do a Tower of Doom spot and don’t quite get the momentum you want.

I’m not quite sure how they managed to get that done without killing anybody. Fortunately, Keith Lee & Donovan Dijakovic are strong enough to overcome potential disaster.

Thanks for reading! If you see (or hear) anything wrong in the world of wrestling, let me know via Twitter or e-mail at [email protected] See you next time!