Botched!: Brian Jr. Goes Flyin’, 2 Cold Scorpio’s Tumbleweed, More

Hi, hello & welcome to Botched! It’s been a busy couple of weeks in the world of wrestling, no doubt about it. WWE & AEW had all their usual goings on, business is picking up again in Mexico, and indy wrestling had their biggest weekend of the year in Indianapolis. As usual I’ve got a potpourri of missed moves and miscues for you to enjoy.

1. Only in 2020…

Obviously, 2020 is the only time in history when WWE ever had to use fake crowd noise. Never happened any other time. So its not surprising that WWE would run into issues with it from time to time.

The CD with the fake crowd cheers on it skipped.#SmackDown pic.twitter.com/tNYJUtPLyk — GIFSkull IV – Anti-DMCA #SmackDown (@GifSkullIV) October 17, 2020

Poor Otis. If there were real fans there, the noise would never stop!

2. Brian’s son goes Flyin’

We all know that Brian Pillman Jr’s father was quite the high flyer back in his day. He first got over in WCW with high-flying moves the likes of which hadn’t been seen by most North American wrestling fans. Junior has followed in his father’s footsteps, doing moves the likes of which we haven’t seen recently.

I'm not sure why Pillman Jr. fell down, but he did#AEWDark pic.twitter.com/2EIjvUAJN7 — GIFSkull IV – Anti-DMCA #SmackDown (@GifSkullIV) October 21, 2020

He admitted on the Twitter that he lost his footing. Happens to the best of us!

3. I don’t wanna be mean to 2 Cold…

2 Cold Scorpio is a legend. At 54 years old he still gets it done in the ring, and countless people will tell you that he should have been booked on top of a major worldwide wrestling promotion at some point. He’s still doing crazy moves like the Tumbleweed.

Well, not quite. The Tumbleweed consists of 2 Cold backflipping into a legdrop on his opponent. This was 2 Cold landing ass-first on his opponent’s sternum, which couldn’t have been a wonderful experience. But you gotta give the guy credit for trying.

4. Good ol’ Indy production values…

Independent promotions can’t compete with WrestleMania entrances. This is as close as they have come, from what I can tell:

Shoutout to the dude who hit himself in the hog with the confetti gun. #JJSB4https://t.co/iXcFPi1ZZ4 pic.twitter.com/FRDTVLvNXa — 🐯TIGER DRIVER🐯 (@TigerDriver9X) October 11, 2020

I don’t know how you fake that.

5. Keep your mask on, Caristico!

It’s more important than ever for all of us to keep our masks on. Even if you’re a world-renowned luchador like Caristico!

Volador Jr's destroyer is so powerful that Carístico's mask flew off his head 😂 #CMLL pic.twitter.com/4WLtZIdsAp — Roy (@narukiroy) October 17, 2020

Completely inexcusable behavior from everybody involved.

Thanks for reading! If you see (or hear) anything wrong in the world of wrestling, let me know via Twitter or e-mail at [email protected] See you next time!