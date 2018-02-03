Botched!: Brock’s Real Punch, Sasha’s Dive, More

Hi, hello & welcome to the column that nobody in the world of professional wrestling wants to be in: Botched! I always say it was a busy week in wrestling, but it actually was this week. Especially if you’re like me & looking for botches. The Royal Rumble is a botch-friendly event since you’ve got a lot of stuff going on with a lot of people that haven’t been doing much lately.

Especially when there’s a Royal Rumble match where many of the wrestlers haven’t competed in years. Don’t get me wrong, it was entertaining, but there were a lot of rough moments. I cut most of them slack because I’m nice like that, and focus on some of the regulars.

1. VD tries to DVD KO : There was a time when the wrestler currently known as Kassius Ohno was among the most popular wrestlers among Philadelphia fans. He still gets his proper respect, but it wasn’t nearly the response that one Velveteen Dream got on Saturday night. The guy just has it. Dream & Ohno had some good moments, but things got a little tricky when Dream tried to apply a Death Valley Drive on Ohno and they were a bit too close to the ropes.

In fairness, Ohno has to be a really difficult guy to keep up on your shoulders if you’re a guy the size of the Dream. Another spot that annoyed me just before that was when Dream DDTed Ohno & Ohno sold it by slowly rolling over while flipping his hair. Hair flipping annoys me, probably because I don’t have enough hair to flip.

2. Braun & Brock really hit each other: There was a bit of a lull between Royal Rumble Matches. The Rag Tag Team Championship match had no chance, but Braun Strowman & Brock Lesnar generally get good responses from people. Braun did not get a good response from Brock when he accidentally kneed him right in the mush.

''You beat Brock with knees, he comes back with a punch. You beat him with a chair, he comes back with a table. And if you beat him with a table, you better kill him, because he'll keep comin' back and back until one of you is dead.'' pic.twitter.com/6oObYbZYVI — MaffewBotchamaniaGuy (@Maffewgregg) January 29, 2018

Note to Self: If I decide I want to hit one of the WWE Superstars for real one of these days, it isn’t going to be Brock Lesnar. He does not like being hit.

3. Sasha Kicks Lita: And now, the complete opposite of what we saw from Brock & Braun.

and here's the moment you were all waiting for pic.twitter.com/nGlWEeewXm — MaffewBotchamaniaGuy (@Maffewgregg) January 29, 2018

I’m sure Sasha Banks was nervous about hitting Lita, but Lita seems like the type that wouldn’t mind it too much.

4. Sasha Nearly Dives To Her Death: Don’t worry, Sasha made up for being a little light on Lita Sunday night by nearly killing herself on Monday night.

To be fair, it was the ropes & Asuka’s foot that did the trick. Pretty scary moment, but it’ll take more than one near-death experience to keep the Boss down.

5. Braun vs. Ring Ropes: This week’s Mixed Match Challenge featured the first round matchup I was most looking forward to: Alexa Bliss & Braun Strowman vs. Becky Lynch & Sami Zayn. Two interesting pairings of entertaining pro wrestlers made for a good time. After the match Alexa said that Braun & her were going all the way. In the Mixed Match Challenge. They just might, as Braun’s toughest opponents on this night were the ropes.

BRAUNing in the 90s pic.twitter.com/GUgwRIUnJe — MaffewBotchamaniaGuy (@Maffewgregg) January 31, 2018

Even if the Monster Among Men had multiple appearances in this column, he still provided me with more entertainment than most of his colleagues. It was a good week for the pro wrestling.

Thanks for reading! If you see (or hear) anything wrong in the world of wrestling, let me know via Twitter or e-mail at [email protected] Have a good weekend!