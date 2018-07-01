Botched!: Broken WWE Ropes, Dropped Pancakes, More

Hi, hello & welcome to Botched! It’s been another busy week in the world of wrestling. This is kind of your standard edition of the column. Ropes breaking, finishing moves getting messed up, stuff like that. The circumstances make them a bit unique though.

1. WWE ropes can break too: We’ve all seen clips of indy wrestlers getting foiled by faulty ring ropes. Many find it fun to laugh at these promotions that can’t afford good ropes or can’t set their rings up properly. Well, WWE can be prone to the same mistakes as well, as Drew McIntyre found out at a live event over the weekend.

Drew’s potential snapped the top rope pic.twitter.com/RsnjrpUeCf — Rachereen Dream. (@WWERDream) June 25, 2018



Seth Rollins decided to have fun with it, though Roman Reigns was probably wondering if it was a good idea.

Seth Rollins Almost Hits Roman Reigns Swinging A Snapped Ring Rope! #WWEAnaheim pic.twitter.com/9OU8Z1g3uv — Brian The Guppie (@briantheguppie) June 25, 2018



2. Kofi Drops the Pancakes: The New Day is all about the pancakes, but they’re not always about preparing them properly. Not only did Xavier Woods have a pancake protein shake, but Kofi Kingston didn’t take proper care of them during their entrance on Tuesday night. Right when Aiden English comes out, Kofi drops the pancakes to the floor.

I suppose it didn’t matter since Kofi was just going to throw them anyway. But if you find yourself eating with New Day, there may be some sanitary issues with the pancakes. Just saying.

3. Twist of…Something: As somebody that’s followed Eric Young’s career for well over a decade, it was cool to see him make his WWE main roster in-ring debut Tuesday night on SmackDown. He even got to take on a familiar face, as he & Jeff Hardy had some ringtime with each other back in the day in Impact Wrestling. Based on this Twist of Fate though, you’d think they’d never met.



Jeff does the move differently than Matt does, which takes a lot of people off guard. I’m not sure if he slipped, or if Eric wasn’t sure where he was going. Either way, it wasn’t a good look.

4. The Awkward Moment When It’s Not A Botch But Everyone Thinks It Is: This was not a botch, folks.

At 1:37 you see Matt set up the superplex, then Axel shifts his weight to do the classic reversal & get the win. Seems textbook to me, but a bunch of people online thought it must have been a botch. After all, why would Curtis Axel win a match? It sure doesn’t say much when you win and people think it was a mistake.

5. Happy 20th Botchaversary! : This past week marked twenty years since one of the most famous matches of all time, which contained what’s said to be one of the biggest botches. Mick Foley said in his first book “Have A Nice Day” that the first bump through the announce table went as planned. The second one down to the ring…not so much.

Some have said that the cage wasn’t supposed to give away as quick as it did. Considering Mick was over 300 pounds at the time of the match, that was going to happen anyway. The one problem, that led to more problems, was Undertaker tossing the chair onto the panel that Foley was getting chokeslammed onto. The chair followed Mick down, hitting him in the face & giving us that shot of Mankind trying to stick his tongue through his bottom lip. So I guess it worked out in a way. In any event it’s one of the most memorable matches of all time for all of the wrong reasons.

Thanks for reading!