Botched!: Chris Jericho’s Love Tap, Asuka and Charlotte’s Magic, More

Hi, hello & welcome to Botched! It’s been a wild & crazy couple of weeks in the world of wrestling, and it’s pretty tough to keep track of what’s a botch, what isn’t a botch, who’s a botch, and who isn’t a botch. We do our best to tell the difference.

1. A love tap to MJF

The thing about technology & wrestling: The more production that wrestling gets, the tougher it gets for wrestlers to make things look real. Like the Chris Jericho/MJF spot on top of the Blood & Guts cage. No, not the fall, though the production didn’t do that any favors either by zooming in on the crashpad & Jericho smiling & chatting with his friends.

At 1:31, you’ll see Jericho with MJF in the Walls of Jericho…until Jericho lovingly taps MJF on the left leg and MJF suddenly low blows Jericho.

2. Awkward ending

Personally, I would prefer to put the lumberzombies in this column instead of Bianca Belair & Bayley. They had a much better match, even if the ending wasn’t so great:

Saw some people complaining about the ending to Bianca Belair vs Bayley and now I see why… pic.twitter.com/4fOBxZxhIw — NO FILTER (@pipebombzz) May 17, 2021

It feels like Michael Cole will never call a Bianca win properly. As for the lumberzombies, I can’t put them in here because they didn’t blow any spots and followed the rules of being lumberjacks better than most regular lumberjacks do.

3. Asuka & Charlotte are magic together

It was a nice spot in theory. Charlotte was going for a rana off the top. Asuka was to hold the ropes to prevent from going over. Which she eventually did, after Charlotte flipped off the top rope.

WWE Fox Social Media guy making fun of Raw. Good times.

4. I bet it was the end of the night!

Those 450s can be tough to aim sometimes, so I’m not going to totally bury Dante Martin here.

Not the first, won’t be the last. They don’t call it high risk for nothing.

5. Watch out for that ceiling!

I’ve never been to Australia, but it’s full of amazing wrestling talent. Some of our favorites like Massive Q! Apparently the ceilings are pretty low there though, so you gotta watch out for that.

Note to Stick, don’t dive out of the ring with a low roof… @6BelowFC pic.twitter.com/wMKDPxpGnU — The JayStick JXT (@JXT_Official_) May 16, 2021

Thanks for reading! If you see (or hear) anything wrong in the world of wrestling, let me know via Twitter or e-mail at [email protected] See you next time!