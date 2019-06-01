Botched!: Chris Jericho’s DDT, AEW’s Timekeeper, More

Hi, hello & welcome to Botched! It was a big ol’ week in the world of wrestling! All Elite Wrestling presented their first official show. Then WWE did some stuff. We’ve got something from both!

1. AEW’s timekeeper was a little excited

Who wasn’t excited about Double or Nothing? I admit that my expectations were somewhat tempered, as the sequel is rarely better than the original. But man, the crew brought it for this show. They were happy & excited to be there, and the bell ringer might have been a little too hyped up during the joshi six-woman tag team match.

2 count gets the bell. #AEWDoN pic.twitter.com/zBhqVbw4fA — GIF Skull WWEvangelion:You Are (Not) The Authority (@GIFSkull) May 26, 2019

I can’t tell if Jim Ross is pissed off at the bell ringer for screwing the match up, or the fact that the moonsault wasn’t the finish. I’m leaning towards the latter. I’m a guy who regularly complains about people kicking out of awesome moves on indy shows, so that’s what I’d be doing if I was on commentary.

2. Jericho didn’t quite get all of that DDT

I would expect AEW to produce more material for this column than WWE, as they’re learning the production end & guys in the ring will be encouraged to go more balls to the wall than the WWE guys. It is what it is. So I’m going to target the people that should know better, like Chris Jericho & Kenny Omega!

If you go to 1:55 in the above video you’ll see Jericho’s awkward counter into a DDT that ended up in an awkward DDT that wasn’t the prettiest DDT Jericho’s ever hit but it was still effective BY GAWD.

I will say that I had some doubts about Jim Ross doing AEW commentary but he certainly delivered the goods for this show.

3. Hit Braun’s music!

This is one of those borderline ones to me. Maybe they were just setting the mood for Braun’s promo. Or maybe they just randomly started playing him off.

They just randomly hit Braun Strowman's music in the middle of his promo#RAW pic.twitter.com/tH5i7UHPIc — GIF Skull WWEvangelion:You Are (Not) The Authority (@GIFSkull) May 28, 2019

Honestly, the most hilarious part of this is Braun’s “I just want to congratulate you on the reveal of your new child.” to Miz. It’s a great sentiment, and I’m sure the human being behind Braun Strowman would wish to send it to Miz. But should an actual monster be saying anything like that? Probably not. I’m not saying that part was a botch in any other way than logic.

And if we did botches based on logic I’d have enough material for the rest of my life.

4. Xavier takes out the trash (and cameraman)

Sometimes, a cameraman can get a little too close to the action. Xavier Woods & Dolph Ziggler were going at it in the crowd on Monday night, and trash was a flying!

Xavier Woods just hit the camera with the trashcan. #RAW pic.twitter.com/NFztb1WCfO — GIF Skull WWEvangelion:You Are (Not) The Authority (@GIFSkull) May 28, 2019

I think it’s safe to say that this cameraman got off a bit easy compared to some other folks this week…

Let's just say there was some shaky command on tonight's ceremonial first pitch at Guaranteed Rate Field.#Royals | #WhiteSox pic.twitter.com/c3YT5YsH3o — FOX Sports Kansas City (@FSKansasCity) May 28, 2019

If I was a ceremonial first pitcher I think I’d chuck it into the seats. The only time people remember a first pitch is when it’s horribly botched. These celebs get all worried about getting it over the plate & not looking like a doofus, but we really don’t care about that.

5. Shane’s Shirt

Shane McMahon is the Best in the World. At what, I’m still not sure, but I’m pretty sure it’s not at dressing himself.

why's shane's tag sticking out the front is he wearing it backwards or is it a Rich Person Shirt pic.twitter.com/kB9zOw49ov — MaffewBotchamaniaGuy (@Maffewgregg) May 29, 2019

Honestly, I’m not sure what’s going on here since it doesn’t look like there’s anything on the tag. Usually there’s a manufacturer name or some washing instructions. Then again, if it’s a Rich Person Shirt it’s not like the person wearing it is going to wash it anyway. Let the help figure it out on their own, right?

Thanks for reading! If you see (or hear) anything wrong in the world of wrestling, let me know via Twitter or e-mail at [email protected] Have a nice weekend!