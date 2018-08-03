Botched!: Corbin vs Cameraman, Lashley Sings, More

Hi, hello & welcome to Botched! It’s been another busy week in the world of wrestling, & we’ve got some of the classics on display. Cage issues, bad dives, bad singing, it’s all on display this week.

1. Steel Cages Without Budgets: Steel cage matches in independent wrestling promotions are a throwback to the old days, when wrestling companies only had a certain amount of money they could spend on things. Limitless Wrestling in Maine put on a cage match between Ace Romero & Anthony Greene on Friday night that went wrong very early into it. Greene tried to climb the cage from the outside of the ring & it didn’t end well.

Steel Cage Match pic.twitter.com/Vw7VoiFwlN — Jason Worthing (@juicefreak247) July 28, 2018



Some of the fans in attendance held the cage in place so the match could properly continue. That takes some dedication right there.

2. Blue Panther Jr. Dive Fail: Dives are a fundamental part of lucha libre. Blue Panther Jr. is known for doing them, but on this occasion, it looked like he’d never done one before.

Blue Panther Jr. tries his running dive off the ramp. It doesn't go well. #CMLL pic.twitter.com/lYvAX9WLVl — luchablog (@luchablog) July 28, 2018



I can’t tell whether he ran out of room on the ramp or if he slipped on something, but it didn’t look good either way.

3. Cameraman In The Way: Finn Balor has wrestled Baron Corbin enough times at this point that Corbin’s gimmick where he jumps out of the ring, jumps in on the other side of the ringpost & hits a clothesline shouldn’t surprise him. Apparently, it surprised a cameraman.

Poor cameraman 🙁 pic.twitter.com/GTehqcrNva — The Brass Ring (@TheBrassRing1) July 31, 2018



It worked out ok though, as it merely slowed Corbin up enough to give Balor extra time to break it up.

4. Don’t Sing Along With Bobby : Raw was in Miami this week. We all know Miami is the home of the man that has presented us with some of the greatest wrestling concerts of all time, The Rock. Elias & Bobby Lashley tried to present one of their own on Monday night, but it sure wasn’t anything on the level of a Rock Concert.

At 1:35 in the video Elias starts performing “Rockin’ Robin”. Lashley joins in for the chorus, gets the first part right but has no idea what to say in the middle. You don’t want your babyfaces forgetting lyrics.

5. Charlotte Comes Up A Little Short ” Charlotte Flair rarely comes up short, of course. She got herself into the SmackDown Women’s Championship Match at SummerSlam with a win over Carmella. She did come up short when she tried to vault herself outside during the match.

NOTE: The Twitter user, unfortunately, deleted the gif.

Thanks for reading! If you see (or hear) anything wrong in the world of wrestling, let me know via Twitter or e-mail at [email protected] Have a good weekend!