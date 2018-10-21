Botched!: Crazy Cutter, Bound For Glory, ‘He Is Renee,’ More

Hi, hello & welcome to Botched! It was another busy week in the world of pro wrestling. Impact had their big Bound For Glory event, while WWE had all kinds of events that didn’t take place in Saudi Arabia. It was a good time. Here are some times that weren’t good!

1. Cutting it too close: The Lucha Brothers teamed with Brian Cage to take on Sami Callihan & the Crists in an oVe Rules match, which seemed to mean that there were no rules. Pentagon Jr. & Fenix were setting up a cool double team move until Jake Crist interrupted it with a cutter on Fenix…

Which unfortunately ended with Crist landing on his brother. He might as well have let Fenix & Pentagon do whatever they were trying, it would have had the same result. Thanks to 411 reader Daniel for the GIFs on the first two botches this week.

2. The King best not miss It was a Concrete Jungle Death Match, so you knew that the OGz were going to pull out all stops. King, better known as Eddie Kingston to indy wrestling fans, even went back to his CHIKARA roots by attempting a dive. Unfortunately, the LAX young boy didn’t know to catch him.

He was nice enough to sell it anyway, so that was good.

3. Get the man a microphone!4. He is Renee Young : Michael Cole has figured out a way to get Renee Young into Saudi Arabia to commentate Crown Jewel.

"I am Michael Cole, he's Vic Joseph, and he is Renee Young"#WWEMMC pic.twitter.com/3tmSDOAbwg — GIF Skull (@GIFSkull) October 17, 2018



It’ll take some convincing, but maybe WWE can trick the Saudi royals into thinking that Renee’s actually a man. She needs to invest in some flannel & Birkenstocks to make it work though.

5. Being strong stops botches, or at least saves them :Mexico is typically a pretty good place to look for mistakes. Intricate lucha libre moves can be hard to pull off, and wrestlers like Jarochita that have to do high flying moves are prone to accident. If you have a strong base like Dalys, it can be avoided.

twice in the women's match, Dalys & Jarochita were on different pages on moves, but Dalys' strength salvaged the spot. pic.twitter.com/HKO022OsWF — luchablog (@luchablog) October 13, 2018



One of them seemed confused over what move they were doing each time. I’m not sure which one though.

Thanks for reading!