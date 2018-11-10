Botched!: WWE Crown Jewel Main Event, More

Hi, hello & welcome to Botched! It was a Crown Jewel of a week, no doubt about it! I had a feeling that the main event of the show would give me plenty of material, and sure enough that’s most of the column this week. We also went south of the border while we still can in order to find a little something something.

1. HBK’s first move back was on his partner

Shawn Michaels had his first wrestling match since 2010 on this show. Even if he’s been training people in the Performance Center, there’s no real substitute for getting in the ring in front of a live audience. Here’s his first move!

Shawn Michael's first move out of retirement #WWECrownJewel pic.twitter.com/xASCMwfIM5 — GiveMeSport – WWE (@GMS_WWE) November 2, 2018

So his aim was a little bit off. It happens.

2. Undertaker Irish Whips himself

This one didn’t look good at all. Undertaker tried to Irish whip Triple H, who then would have presumably reversed it. Or maybe not. I’m not sure what the end game was here.

People in the comments on that gif were quick to say it wasn’t a botch because of Triple H’s torn pec. Fair…but shouldn’t two veterans figure something else out? They gotta follow the script line by line? Apparently so, since Triple H ended the match with a Pedigree I’d feel bad about putting in here. Dunno why they didn’t let HBK finish with the Sweet Chin Music or something.

3. Kane Unmasked!

I’m not really sure if this was supposed to happen in the match or not. Even if it was, it’s pretty stupid.

WAIT! THAT’S NOT KANE! THAT’S THE GOD DAMN MAYOR OF KNOX COUNTY, TENNESSEE! pic.twitter.com/5w2eee72g4 — Alex McCarthy (@AlMac_GMS) November 2, 2018

Um, guys, we’ve all seen Kane without his mask & hair before. Why the heck is he covering up like he’s a luchador? Is he afraid his constituents in Knox County, Tennessee will find out he’s a wrestler? I think they’re already aware. Then again, it is Tennessee, so maybe they aren’t.

4. Moonsault!

OK, I promise this is the last one from that match. Since it was HBK’s first match back, a moonsault to the floor was obviously in order. Only problem was Undertaker & Kane lost him in the lights.

Michaels was reportedly unhappy after that one, which is understandable when you jump off the top rope and land face first on the floor.

5. …dive

Mexican wrestling promotions go all out for their anniversary shows, and The Crash is no different. They brought in WWE Superstar Brie Bella for their 7th Anniversary Show!

No, apparently that was Lluvia. I had to do some research on this one, and since it’s obviously not Tessa Blanchard or Kiera Hogan, and Lady Flammer has dark hair, I’m saying it was Lluvia. It’s been a bad year for dives.

Thanks for reading! If you see (or hear) anything wrong in the world of wrestling, let me know via Twitter or e-mail at [email protected] Have a good weekend!