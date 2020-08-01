Botched!: Darby Allin vs. Ropes, Blade vs. Table, More

Hi, hello & welcome to Botched! We’ve got a lot of AEW this time around, with a little GCW fun mixed in. We cover WWE enough in this column so I think it’s nice to spread the love every once in awhile.

1. I think Cage lost him in the lights

Darby Allin likes jumping onto people. Sometimes, Brian Cage isn’t really feeling that whole “catching people” thing.

We’ve got more with Darby in a little bit. He’s had an interesting couple of weeks/months/years.

2. Blades don’t go through AEW tables

I’ve seen some rough table spots over the years, but this attempt by The Blade to take one out by himself ranks pretty high on the list.

#AEWDynamite

I AM THE TABLE. pic.twitter.com/BOZYRwfmjl — GIFSkull IV – Fire @Jack Dorsey, Antitrust ASAP (@GifSkullIV) July 23, 2020

I think the wind got him on that one. We got more wind-related hijinks later!

3. Darby into the ropes!

Here’s Darby Allin again, this time having a painful interaction with the ring ropes…

He was wrestling this week on Dynamite, so one presumes Allin survived unscathed, but still a pretty scary moment. Those ropes are more dangerous than they look.

4. Not quite a Code Red

Diamante had a big opportunity on Dynamite, taking on AEW Women’s Champion Hikaru Shida. Unfortunately, her attempt at a Code Red could have gone better.

Looked more like a sunset flip, which is one that you don’t see enough of these days for my money.

5. Mother Nature says no fire in wrestling

Game Changer Wrestling had a couple of socially distanced shows over the weekend. Lots of hardcore shenanigans went on, but an attempt to light a wrestler on fire was snuffed out by the wind.

You know what? That’s probably for the best. Lighting people on fire is typically a bad idea anyway.

Thanks for reading! If you see (or hear) anything wrong in the world of wrestling, let me know via Twitter or e-mail at [email protected] See you next time!