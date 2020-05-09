Botched!: Drew McIntyre’s Potty Mouth, Chelsea Green’s Finisher, More

Hi, hello & welcome to Botched! This whole “pro wrestling during a pandemic” thing has been a strange thing to try & pay attention to. Many have given up trying. We’re still here though, looking at some of the misses of the past couple of weeks!

1. USA don’t give a s*it anymore either

Maybe the s-word is allowed under PG now? I think it’s more likely that the censor fell asleep.

Drew saying "shit" and not getting censored. pic.twitter.com/zZHurUqqVv — Maffew (@Maffewgregg) April 28, 2020

Let’s be honest, these three-hour Raws lately have proven to be the cure for insomnia.

2. Sorry attempt at murder

My only explanation for this spot consists of these wrestlers paying tribute to their bosses. Damian Priest is attempting to use a nightstick just like how Triple H uses a sledgehammer. Keith Lee weakly blocks it and emotes in a clear homage to Shawn Michaels.

Heard this being discussed by John & Wai on Post Wrestling so I had to look it up to see if they were exaggerating. They were not. What is this trash?!?!? 🤣🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/DCDgUhIpAw — RobViper (@RobViper) May 1, 2020

Then Beth Phoenix puts the cherry on the top of this ridiculous sequence by stating that the referee didn’t see it, while the referee is staring at the two men holding the nightstick. Just bad stuff all the way around.

3. Fun in Mexico!

Lucha libre is shut down much like wrestling across the planet is. AAA is having some empty arena stuff, but somehow Pagano managed to have a match without something that needed to be included here. So instead we check Cubs Fan’s Twitter and see if he has something useful.

sometimes you pause the match to make the GIF, unpause it, and then find out there's a treat waiting for you pic.twitter.com/qtNGLN3yKf — luchablog (@luchablog) May 5, 2020

That’ll do.

4. Awkward Double Knees

Liv Morgan has been stepping her game up lately. She didn’t have much of a chance of beating Charlotte Flair on Monday because very few people stand a chance of beating Charlotte Flair, but she put up a good fight. Maybe if she hits this double knee move at 1:45 in the video below, she gets it done?

Probably not. I’m not a big fan of the move anyway, as it looks like it would hurt the person executing the move at least equally as much. Sometimes people get too cute with moves.

5. Another I’m Prettier Appearance

Some weeks ago we featured Chelsea Green hitting her finishing move on somebody and it not going well at all. Let’s see how they’ve made progress on the move at the Performance Center…

At 1:09 in the video you can see Xia Li with her head up when it should be down, and the move ending up pretty craptacular. I don’t know if people are afraid to take it the way it should be, or if Chelsea’s not doing enough on her end or what, but if she’s going to keep using this finisher she’s going to need to learn how to do it & people are going to need to learn how to take it.

Thanks for reading! If you see (or hear) anything wrong in the world of wrestling, let me know via Twitter or e-mail at [email protected] See you next time!