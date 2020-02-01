Botched!: Edge’s First Move Gets Missed, Joey Janela’s Entrance, More

Hi, hello & welcome to Botched! It’s been a pretty exciting couple of weeks in the world of professional wrestling. Sometimes it’s tough to find things that went wrong, but that’s what we’re here to do. Here are five less than perfect moments from the shows we love to watch.

1. I don’t blame Andrade for violating the Wellness Policy.

When you’re taking bumps like this off of botched Rey Mysterio powerbombs onto ladders, you need a little pick-me-up.

It was a nice idea that probably wasn’t necessary, but nice of Andrade to take the bump anyway?

2. The Bad Boy Makes A Bad Entrance

Joey Janela is certainly moving up the ranks in AEW. He’s scored a big win or two, he’s got an issue with Kip Sabian that’s turning some heads, and of course he’s got a big Spring Break show coming up on WrestleMania weekend.

He’s got a lot going for him. He just needs to work on that entrance.

Slippery when wet…. pic.twitter.com/EozxFNoUTk — Bad Boy Joey Janela (@JANELABABY) January 28, 2020

That’s the danger of having a match on a boat! For my money, there can not be enough wrestling shows held on boats. even if ringside gets slippery from time to time.

3. Mandy & Sonya in Double Vision

I personally don’t mind seeing Mandy Rose & Sonya Deville twice on the same screen.

It’s probably not what WWE was meaning to do though. Props to Ginobili for shouting that out to me.

4. Jordan Devlin’s Music

I must admit that I’m not too familiar with the NXT:UK product. I watched a couple of the early shows, then lost interest and there was more than enough other stuff to watch. So I’m going to take the Lord of the Botches’ word for it that this wasn’t quite right:

does Devlin have a Mankind '96 thing going on where he has different themes for intros and outros or did they play someone else's theme after he won the title (genuine question btw, I only noticed because Devlin's one of the few NXT UK themes I can remember) pic.twitter.com/ff5JPdcO8n — Maffew going to wrestlemania, please say hi (@Maffewgregg) January 26, 2020

The comments told me that Devlin’s original theme music played after the end of the match. At least it wasn’t somebody else’s original theme?

5. How do you miss that?

One of the biggest moments of the 2020 Royal Rumble was the return of the Rated R Superstar, Edge. People were excited, and understandably so. I understand the idea of getting some great reaction shots on television. I don’t understand the part where you don’t show the very first wrestling move that Edge does in the Royal Rumble Match.

Here's the biggest blunder from last night in my opinion. After 9 years, Edge comes out of retirement after being sidelined from a legitimate neck injury… huuuge pop… and then the camera cuts away to a random crowd shot for his first spear… WTF! 😂 pic.twitter.com/MxsBCEh6SQ — Ryan / WrestleBotch (@WrestleBotch) January 28, 2020

Dolph Ziggler himself was infuriated by the directorial decision, as he should have been. Gonna break kayfabe here and say that I’m sure Dolph was very excited to take Edge’s first move as a newly reactivated competitor. A lot of history between those two men. Sure, WWE posted an alternate camera angle online later, but hopefully somebody backstage is noticing the poor direction of the television shows that leads to debacles like this one. I mean, honestly. How do you not show what Edge does when he enters the ring? That was worse than any poorly executed move by a wrestler at the Royal Rumble event.

Thanks for reading! If you see (or hear) anything wrong in the world of wrestling, let me know via Twitter or e-mail at [email protected] See you next time!