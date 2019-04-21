Botched!: Elias’s Guitar Strum, Bobby & Chad Uso, More

Hi, hello & welcome to Botched! It’s been a shaken up kind of week around here. People are changing rosters, people are leaving companies, people are just doing all kinds of things. Us, we’re still looking for some mistakes. We found some!

1. AJ was excited about his Raw debut

Charly Caruso was backstage interviewing Seth Rollins & Roman Reigns prior to their big six-man tag team match, hoping to get some insight on who the third man was going to be. Would it be Mabel? Actually, no. It ended up being AJ Styles, and we nearly ended up finding out before we were supposed to.

Highlight of Raw: AJ Styles nearly "pulling a Hawk" during Rollins' promo pic.twitter.com/baxxtVMpww — MaffewBotchamaniaGuy (@Maffewgregg) April 16, 2019

Guy wearing a hat that’s shorter than Seth Rollins. Could have been anybody!

2. Bobby & Chad, the Usos!

Bobby Roode & Chad Gable are now on separate shows. They were still together on Monday night, and were ready to take on any tag team in the back! Unfortunately, WWE’s graphics team spoiled who would be coming out even before Roode & Gable made the open challenge.

roode & gable: we challenge any tag team in wwe cole: oh my god who could it be pic.twitter.com/zJZcGi6Kzx — MaffewBotchamaniaGuy (@Maffewgregg) April 16, 2019

Maybe the live audience was taken by surprise, but everybody at home knew who was coming out.

3. Rey vs. ring rope

Rey Mysterio is over on Raw now. Considering Andrade also made the move, I’m not sure we should get our hopes up for new opponents for him just yet. He did have a new opponent on Monday night, the immortal Elias. To be honest, Elias was probably his third toughest opponent on Monday night. Number one was Lars Sullivan, and number two was the ring rope.

Hopefully the ropes & Lars won’t give him any more problems next week.

4. A little short on the moonsault

Ricochet finally has an official main roster home, as he’s part of the Raw roster now. He was involved in an eight-man tag with all sorts of stuff going on, and this nearly flew under the radar but not quite:

To be fair, this is an exceptionally tough move to pull off, and I’m surprised it doesn’t get messed up more often.

5. Ladies & Gentlemen, Elias!

We were promised the biggest acquisition in SmackDown Live history, and we got it at the end of the show when THE BIG DOG Roman Reigns made his way to the roster. Just before that, Vince McMahon wanted us to think it was somebody else.

35 seconds into the video, Elias appears. Unfortunately, he screws up his signature guitar strum in front of the boss. I haven’t heard a musical botch like this since the guy playing Taps at JFK’s funeral.

Thanks for reading! If you see (or hear) anything wrong in the world of wrestling, let me know via Twitter or e-mail at [email protected] Have a nice weekend!