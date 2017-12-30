Botched!: Hideo Itami’s Go 2 Sleep, Elias vs. CM Punk Chants, More

Hi, hello & welcome to the column that nobody in the world of wrestling wants to be in, Botched! It was a holiday week, but pro wrestling stops for nothing. Not Christmas, not New Year’s, not nothing. The mistakes don’t stop either, so here’s five from the week…

1. Elias loses to the CM Punk chants: Whenever WWE goes to Chicago, the show always starts with a healthy round of CM Punk chants. This riles up some folks that think that fans should be quiet, but in reality it’s perfectly understandable. The Punker represented Chicago well throughout his wrestling career. Fans there should love & appreciate him. It’s human nature.

WWE typically deals with it by sending somebody out in the opening segment that can handle the situation. Experienced men with a microphone like John Cena & Paul Heyman have no problem playing off the chants in a way that advances what they’re trying to accomplish. Stephanie McMahon typically has a one-liner ready that makes some folks need a change of pants.

If you’re not used to the situation, you may struggle with it. Like Elias did on Monday. Now, Elias has a ton of potential & has been good on the microphone since his arrival to Raw. But he’s not used to these types of situations & it showed on Monday night.

Elias got flustered & came back with a lame putdown that made him look silly. Fortunately, Cena was out there to mitigate the damage, but it showed that our favorite drifter still needs a little work on the stick.

2. Itami Puts Kendrick To Sleep: Speaking of CM Punk-related things, we got to see Hideo Itami use the move he created in Japan that Punk popularized across the world. Unfortunately, he was a little too excited about it & The Brian Kendrick ended up having a pretty bad time.

Kendrick suffered a broken nose & orbital bone and is expected to miss two months of action. As we’re entering WrestleMania season, he couldn’t pick two worse months to miss. It was obviously an accident, but I don’t see this helping Itami’s cause on Raw or 205 Live.

3. Alexa waits forever to get killed: I’m not 100% sure if Alexa Bliss was supposed to do something other than stare at Asuka like a deer staring at headlights for twenty seconds. But this was so awkward to watch that I feel like it deserves inclusion.

Maybe Asuka was supposed to kill her a little sooner.

4. Baron Corbin’s shoulder wasn’t down: Bobby Roode & Baron Corbin seem to have pretty good chemistry together if their recent matches on SmackDown Live are any indication. Perhaps they need to have another match?

Really? Really? @WWE This match should have continued between Bobby Roode & @BaronCorbinWWE as the referee counted but Corbin’s shoulder wasn’t on the mat. #Roode shouldn’t have won that match. #WWESmackdown pic.twitter.com/dVmPB4Qzye — Warren (@wf66) December 27, 2017

Corbin sure didn’t get any favors from the United States Championship Tournament Selection Committee by drawing Roode as a first round opponent. You would have thought that the former champion would have gotten to wrestle Tye Dillinger or somebody like that.

5. Seth Rollins has a sense of humor

Sometimes I wonder how wrestlers that have their botches highlighted worldwide for public consumption feel about it. Do they laugh it off? Do they get angry at people like me that use them for writing material? Personally, I think I’d be pretty embarrassed. I’m very self-conscious. That’s why I hide behind a keyboard & keep my clumsiness out of the public eye.

My tendency is to believe that most wrestlers don’t care. After all, these are people that regularly go out in public without their shirts on while wearing form-fitting spandex. They don’t hide much from us. You have to have a certain amount of DILLIGAF to get real far in the wrestling business.

Seth Rollins’ reaction to a GIF from an old IWA Mid-South match is the type of reaction I figure most wrestlers have.

What an idiot — Seth Rollins (@WWERollins) December 23, 2017

I figure this is why I haven’t been banned from wrestling arenas yet.

Thanks for reading! If you see (or hear) anything wrong in the world of wrestling, let me know via Twitter or e-mail at [email protected] Have a good weekend!