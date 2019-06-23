Botched!: Heath Slater’s Voice, Aerostar’s Dives, More

Hi, hello & welcome to Botched! We’ve got a bit of south of the border flavor this week, as AAA had their big Verano de Escandalo weekend with some of our column favorites. WWE did their usual thing, and now I do my thing.

1. Aerostar’s Wild Weekend

If you’ve seen Aerostar wrestle before, you know he likes to do dives off of high places. In AAA, he favors the lighting tower. He got two chances to do his dive over the weekend, and neither went particularly well. Saturday’s dive in Cancun was a case of looking awkward.

Sunday’s dive in Merida was a case of HOW THE HELL IS HE STILL ALIVE?

👩🏻‍⚕️ Tenemos reporte médico: 👨🏻‍⚕️ Después de lo sucedido con @aaaerostar1 en #VeranoDeEscándalo queremos informar que el Cadete del Cosmos se encuentra en buenas condiciones y estará bajo observación médica para descartar complicaciones. 😊 #ÁnimoAerostar ⚡️ pic.twitter.com/zjsIvbQ71X — Lucha Libre AAA (@luchalibreaaa) June 17, 2019

People refused to believe that Aerostar wasn’t dead after this. Apparently he isn’t since he’s been tweeting and was at an AAA press conference in Los Angeles this week. So that’s a positive.

2. Pagano Sighting!

There hasn’t been enough Pagano in recent columns. So here’s Pagano trying to dive out of a ring while holding a chair.

Pagano tries to dive thru the ropes while holding a chair. pic.twitter.com/ytVIgthkBx — luchablog (@luchablog) June 17, 2019

I’m not even sure how to describe that.

3. We can’t hear Shane & Friends

Heath Slater finally got to appear on Raw after a lengthy absence. Unfortunately for him, we’re still waiting to hear his voice return to Raw.

audio doesn't work in the shane mcmahon suite so michael cole has to cover#ThanksALotBob pic.twitter.com/i3NeBCHHVx — MaffewBotchamaniaGuy (@Maffewgregg) June 18, 2019

Let’s be honest, though. If it isn’t Shane McMahon talking, who really cares?

4. Great Evasion!

I’m a big Nigel McGuinness fan. In the clip below he insults Gran Metallik’s intelligence & compliments a Singh brother for evading a move.

nigel mcguinness doing his best to help pic.twitter.com/kmX7vyVvqa — MaffewBotchamaniaGuy (@Maffewgregg) June 19, 2019

I’m not sure dropping face-first onto the mat is a great way to evade something, but whatever works.

5. Rollins left something at home

Seth Rollins & Becky Lynch were among the cavalcade of stars that appeared at the MTV Movie & TV Awards last weekend. Take a look at their picture and see if you notice something a bit off.

Yes, that’s Becky with her Raw Women’s Championship. This is all well and good, except for the fact that her boyfriend, the Universal Champion, didn’t take his championship with him. All I’m asking for here is a little consistency. Either everybody takes their belts out in public to look like somebody from a wrestling show, or they don’t so they can look like random geeks in skinny jeans. One should have called the other and asked if they were bringing their belt or not so they could coordinate. They’ll learn as things progress.

Thanks for reading! If you see (or hear) anything wrong in the world of wrestling, let me know via Twitter or e-mail at [email protected] Have a nice weekend!