Botched!: Janela Falls, Jericho Gets Trapped, More

Hi, hello & welcome to Botched! Pro wrestling just keeps going and going in the pandemic, which is good news for me because I need things to fill up this column. There was no shortage of candidates this time, here are the five that stood out most to me:

1. Janela falls on his…

To be honest, our first couple of moves this week contain a high degree of difficulty. Like this move here. It’s cool that Joey Janela thought he could step across the backs of his opponents and roll over to tag Sonny Kiss. Pretty nice spot on paper.

excalibur: well he didn't get all of that one

jim ross: they don't call it high-risk for nothing

taz: pic.twitter.com/bpzGmmVwvX — Maffew #BLM 🏳️‍🌈 (@Maffewgregg) August 5, 2020

In execution…well, you gotta watch out for those slippery surfaces. Taz’s call of this too…*chef’s kiss*

2. Not quite a sunset or a flip

On WWE SmackDown we had Naomi finally getting a chance against Lacey Evans. She wanted to do what’s called a Powerslide Destroyer, which to me seems like a sunset flip onto the floor from the apron. It’s a fun move, and I appreciate Naomi’s ambition.

“What the heck was that?!” pic.twitter.com/dkFfSkyw4t — Project Dits (@ProjectDITS) August 1, 2020

Attempting such a move on Lacey Evans…well, I’m just not sure it was a sound idea.

3. Chioda counts Cody’s boot

Longtime referee Mike Chioda made his debut with All Elite Wrestling this past Wednesday, officiating Cody’s TNT Championship match with Scorpio Sky & the Chris Jericho vs. Orange Cassidy main event. Chioda is regarded as one of the best referees in the business, though it was pretty obvious that he was a little rusty on Wednesday night.

#AEWDynamite

Mike Chioda counting to 4, just to be sure. pic.twitter.com/F51PJteWeP — GIFSkull IV – Fire @Jack Dorsey, Antitrust ASAP (@GifSkullIV) August 13, 2020

It looked like a four count at first glance, but a closer squint reveals that Chioda hit Cody’s boot on his first count. Chioda being in a weird spot to make a count and Cody being in a weird spot to cover somebody, with Sky in a weird spot due to no fault of his own led to a weird little thing.

4. A little bit of a Bronson Reed splash is enough

Damian Priest had the right idea to roll out of the way of a Bronson Reed splash. I wouldn’t want that guy splashing me either. Unfortunately, he didn’t quite account for just how fast Reed would be falling off the top rope.

Bronson Reed gets some of the splash…#WWENXT pic.twitter.com/bs7ExscZVR — GIFSkull IV – Fire @Jack Dorsey, Antitrust ASAP (@GifSkullIV) August 13, 2020

Gravity is a bitch. It’s part of our next one too.

5. A mouse trap! Kinda.

Orange Cassidy busted out a new move (to most AEW fans) to beat Chris Jericho on Wednesday night’s AEW Dynamite. It’s something he most likely picked up in a factory producing wrestling. Here’s what the Mouse Trap typically looks like as applied by Orange Cassidy:

It’s a nice little cradle move, and a clever way to get a win over a veteran like Chris Jericho. However, as you’ll see around 4:45 in the below video, it needed to be switched up a little bit.

Let’s be honest. Chris Jericho still does some great stuff in the ring, but he’s not as flexible as he used to be. He tried, but gravity didn’t forget him like it forgets some folks.

One For The Road: Sammy Guevara vs. AEW Production Guy

It was great to see the return of Sammy Guevara’s posterboards on this week’s edition of Dynamite. Unfortunately, AEW’s production team got rusty while they were gone.

Sammy Guevara vs. AEW Production Guy pic.twitter.com/eskC9GCsgX — Maffew #BLM 🏳️‍🌈 (@Maffewgregg) August 13, 2020

Thanks for reading! If you see (or hear) anything wrong in the world of wrestling, let me know via Twitter or e-mail at [email protected] See you next time!