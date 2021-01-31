Botched!: Jericho’s Lionsault, Lashley’s Invisible Foot Stomp, More

Hi, hello & welcome to Botched! It’s been a wild couple of weeks in pro wrestling with all kinds of crazy stuff going on. Tough to keep track of it all, but I’ve at least got enough here to hopefully keep you entertained.

1. An F-1 From MACE

I’m going to steal a move name from a YouTube comment here. Why not? MACE got a big win over Xavier Woods on the 1/18 edition of Raw, but didn’t exactly impress people with his big finishing move at 1:30 in the below video.

Looks like he was going for a twisting sideslam variation there, but lost his grip on Woods on the way down. To be fair, when you don’t get to hit a finisher very often it can be tough to do one effectively.

2. This one’s on the cameraman

I felt bad for Bobby Lashley & Matt Riddle on this one. They were just trying to do a “stomping on somebody else’s foot” spot backstage without Lashley actually stomping on Riddle’s foot and causing him pain. There was just one problem…

Well I guess Bobby showed him didn’t he? What the hell was this? 😂🥲#WWERaw pic.twitter.com/EeBSGHWSvP — Mikey Hutch ✨ (@HutchIyh) January 19, 2021

They showed it! The audience saw Lashley stomping absolutely nothing while Riddle fell over, making them both look like idiots instead of guys knowing that it’s a work. Production has to do better than this.

3. Didn’t quite stick the landing

Kacy Catanzaro did a pretty impressive looking move. So impressive that WWEonFOX put it over! I can’t help but think something wasn’t quite right though.

Eh, maybe she meant to land that way. Or maybe there wasn’t much of a plan for the landing. Tough to tell these days.

4. Lionsault!

We saw a bit of a scary moment on the 1/20 edition of AEW Dynamite. Chris Jericho was in the main event in a three-team Inner Circle match, trying to establish himself & MJF as the group’s top tag team. He had to pull out all the stops, including his vaunted Lionsault. It wasn’t one of Jericho’s better renditions of the move.

Chris Jericho struggling to do the lionsault is a sign you shouldn't do it anymore pic.twitter.com/iOGv0jWoq7 — Alastair McKenzie🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 (@mckenzieas93V2) January 21, 2021

I can see people like me that can’t do the easiest of athletic feats thinking that. Athletes never think that. Wrestlers definitely never think that. They’re going to keep doing their signature spots until they can’t physically get into the ring. Scott Steiner was still doing frankensteiners the last time I saw him wrestle.

Picture perfect Lionsault by Chris Jericho. He still got it! #AEWDynamitepic.twitter.com/d4DDQdnXCE — Sonny (@HeelJobber17) January 28, 2021

Say what you will about Jericho, but the man’s a professional. The second he screwed up that Lionsault, he was pissed off. He was going to make sure the next one he did was picture perfect. So he probably didn’t consume as much beverage between these matches. You learn a lot from somebody by how they recover from their mistakes.

5. She’s baaaaack

Then there are some people that continually make mistakes and don’t learn from them.

Nia Jax just threw Dana Brooke down HARD.

Wow. pic.twitter.com/CDpKtZ3wCf — GIF Skull SIX (New Backup) (@gif_skull) January 26, 2021

What else can I say?

Thanks for reading! If you see (or hear) anything wrong in the world of wrestling, let me know via Twitter or e-mail at [email protected] See you next time!