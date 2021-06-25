Botched!: Kofi Kingston’s New Name, People Under The Ring, More

Hi, hello & welcome to Botched! It’s been a wild & wooly couple of weeks in the world of pro wrestling, and it’s just going to get crazier here in the next few weeks as people start going to shows again! Should be exciting! Let’s see what’s going on until then…

1. Kofi has a new name

Jimmy Smith at least seems to be better than Adnan Virk at calling WWE Raw, so he’s got that going for him. One verbal flub did get him quite a bit of attention though:

KOFI CUM KINGSTON pic.twitter.com/0x0gizyuQI — SkullsMedia.com by GIFSkull #HIAC (@SkullsMedia) June 15, 2021

Well, it’s certainly one way to get Kofi back into the title picture.

2. The Fiend = Jeff Hardy

Not sure why, but WWE has a hard time properly identifying their Superstars these days. Unless we’re all in for a swerve someday when we find out that Jeff Hardy was actually the Fiend…

This botch on WWE instagram page 😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/87mm6o8KLf — WrestlePurists (@WrestlePurists) June 17, 2021

3. Bayley = Brock

Or when we find out that Brock Lesnar had a sex change.

Have not watched #Smackdown yet, but what the hell am I missing? 😂Bayley=Brock Lesnar. Of course! pic.twitter.com/8wSCGsnzK9 — JVSportsTalk PPV Pod (@PPV_Pod) June 12, 2021

4. Charlotte’s Kicks

This got a lot of play everywhere. While I was busy watching the WWE Most Wanted Treasures Show featuring Charlotte & Ric Flair, Charlotte was busy wrestling Rhea Ripley on Peacock. Let’s just say that Charlotte looked a lot better on A&E.

From woo to whoops. An embarrassing display from the 337 time champion. #HIAC pic.twitter.com/HycaqByDBL — Dick Van Klondike (@DickVanKlondike) June 21, 2021

Some defended it by saying that Charlotte was mocking Rhea’s attempt to kick her earlier. So it may have been a lame taunt instead of a lame attempt at an offensive move…but it looks more like a missed kick to me. You be the judge!

5. Who was under the ring?

It’s tough to blame WWE for wanting to make life a little easier for Drew McIntyre. After all, dude got his back carved up in Hell in a Cell like he was working the Tournament of Death or something. One of the nice things about the Thunderdome should have been that it would be easier for WWE to stage certain bumps out of the eyesight of the viewers. The only problem is you need a director capable of filming things that way, and WWE has Kevin Dunn.

a crash pad in hiac you better believe it. pic.twitter.com/elXjNPSHir — aussie wrestling? pretty hot rn (@DessiePlex) June 21, 2021

Personally, if they want to act like Drew McIntyre went through a table when he didn’t, it doesn’t bother me. I know a lot of folks do get worked up over that, but I’m willing to let things slide a little bit…as long as you don’t beat me over the head with how fake it is by showing the guy’s hand moving the table out from under the ring.

A little suspension of disbelief isn’t too much to ask for, right? You never see that kind of thing in a good movie fight. Or even in a half-decent sitcom fight!

Thanks for reading! If you see (or hear) anything wrong in the world of wrestling, let me know via Twitter or e-mail at [email protected] See you next time!