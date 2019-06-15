Botched!: Lacey Sandbags Bayley, Ricochet vs Cesaro’s Knees, More

Hi, hello & welcome to Botched! As usual, it was a busy week in the world of wrestling. With so much going on, something was bound to go wrong. That’s what we’re here for!

1. Jericho deposits a turnbuckle pad on Don Callis’ head

I heard all sorts of hype for this obvious botch during the New Japan Dominion main event. No I don’t know why New Japan was running a main event with an AEW guy, and I don’t know why they gave an AEW guy the United States championship, even though they apparently have heat with AEW. Don’t ask me about any of that stuff. I just know about this.

ALRIGHT HERE WE GO HIGHLIGHT OF 2019 pic.twitter.com/05L9XS2wCj — MaffewBotchamaniaGuy (@Maffewgregg) June 10, 2019

Honestly, I doubt that was a botch. Jericho was aiming for that stupid idiot Don Callis’ head, and Don was too much of an ignoramus to duck. But I’m going to include it anyway just in case it was actually a botch for some reason.

2. Richochet kills Cesaro’s knee

It’s risky business when you’re laying on the mat taking a top rope move. You have to hope your opponent lands on the right spot in the right fashion. If they don’t, you’re in trouble. Cesaro found some trouble on Monday night when Ricochet was a bit off on landing his 630.

Brutal landing by Ricochet onto Cesaro’s leg. Let’s hope Cesaro is not seriously injured. #WWE #RAW pic.twitter.com/Ly6ATh9yTC — Get The Tables (@GetDaTables) June 11, 2019

Cesaro had to be helped out of the ring, but apparently he was ok afterwards. Hopefully his series of matches with Ricochet will result in something useful for both men. (And no knee injuries.)

3. Lince takes a header

It’s been a rough time for the Lucha House Party ever since Lars Sullivan showed up on Raw to destroy the smallest non-white people he could find. Lince Dorado took the brunt of it on Monday night.

At 2:13 in the video you’ll see Lars prepare to toss Lince headfirst into the ringpost. I don’t know how they expected that to go, but I can’t imagine that was the desired result.

4. Lacey sandbags Bayley

It’s bad enough that nearly every single WWE Superstar has to do the job in their hometown. It’s even worse when WWE Superstars can’t even do their finishing move in their hometown. And it’s the absolute worst when WWE Superstars can’t do their finishing moves because their opponents sandbag them.

Bayley sold Lacey’s stupid Women’s Right like a million buck, but when Bayley’s out there trying to get a hometown pop, this all the effort Lacey can give to Bayley’s B2B? If Bayley hadn’t eaten her Wheaties this morning, she’d never have pulled this off #WWESanJose #RAW pic.twitter.com/cLc9pJoS1e — BayleyMedia (I’m NOT Bayley) FAN ACC (@BayleyPamBayley) June 11, 2019

I think Bayley would have an easier time lifting Otis Dozovic for the Bayley to Belly.

5. Miz tries to springboard

I’m not at all surprised this happened.

aaawwwwww shit (i came to play) pic.twitter.com/eBTAU0N9qi — MaffewBotchamaniaGuy (@Maffewgregg) June 12, 2019

Miz never claimed to be somebody that could do all this springboard stuff that Daniel Bryan and his boys could do. It wasn’t his game until people decided that Miz should be a babyface and lose all of his matches against Shane McMahon, because…well, your guess is as good as mine. Nevertheless, Miz’s springboard game needs some work.

Thanks for reading! If you see (or hear) anything wrong in the world of wrestling, let me know via Twitter or e-mail at [email protected] Have a nice weekend!