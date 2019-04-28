Botched: Lacey Evans’ Punch Has No Impact on Becky, Alicia Fox & Becky Not On Same Page, More

Hi, hello & welcome to Botched! It’s been another wild & wooly week in the world of professional wrestling. The Shield had a final chapter, Raw had some interesting activity, and we’ve also got action from the world of baseball & the Internet. Let’s get to it.

1. What happens when the ref doesn’t count three

WWE referees gotta be on edge lately. They’ve been told for years to keep counting when peoples’ shoulders are down. Which makes sense, but now the stakes are higher. One of them got fined for messing up the WrestleMania main event finish. The pressure is on, and the mistakes are bound to increase.

Elias’s shoulders were down, but the referee really wanted them to do that La Magistral finish I guess?

2. Foxy and the Man

Sometimes, wrestlers aren’t quite on the same page. In the case of Becky Lynch & Alicia Fox on Monday night, they weren’t even reading the same book.

here's Lynch vs. Fox and also me switching off mentions pic.twitter.com/aqxSrBUG90 — MaffewBotchamaniaGuy (@Maffewgregg) April 23, 2019

That was the most obvious instance of Becky wanting to do one thing & Alicia not having a clue of what that thing was. Not exactly the best comeback for Fox, or the best showing for Becky 2 Belts.

3. The Woman Has A Right, Eventually

Many out there doubt the idea of Lacey Evans being the top challenger for Becky Lynch’s Raw Women’s Championship. Who has she beat to deserve such an honor? I can see where they’re coming from, and the performances so far haven’t exactly helped. Becky completely no-sold Lacey’s finisher the first time they went face to face, and the second time Becky got hit with the Womens’ Right didn’t go much better.

At the 1:40 mark you’ll see Lacey stroll in right after Fox taps out and strike Becky with the Womens’ Right. The punch didn’t look too great from that angle, and Becky didn’t even notice it for a second there. Fortunately, the second attempt looked a lot better!

It is tough to get a punch over as a finisher unless you’re somebody with hands the size of Big Show’s, so they need to be careful with how they present Evans’ version. So far, we’ve seen mixed results at best.

4. Ryback doesn’t do Reddit

Remember The Ryback? He’s writing a book and recently went onto Reddit to answer the questions of the people. The only problem was, he answered questions without using the reply function, so the people had no idea who or what he was answering.

VERY IMPORTANT:

the ryback did a reddit AMA but he didn't know how to reply to questions, so all his answers are just statements sitting there on their own, completely devoid of context. pic.twitter.com/NLsfVSBq8i — bossmoz (@BossMoz) April 24, 2019

As it turns out, the Big Guy was eating dinner while doing the AMA & not really paying attention to the buttons. At least he’s staying in character!

5. Cleveland loves their WCW

Ohio is all about the local professional wrestlers throwing out ceremonial first pitches lately. ROH Women of Honor Champion Kelly Klein was recently at Great American Ballpark to throw out the first pitch at a Cincinnati Reds game. All I’m saying is that if there was still a 411 Wrestling Hot 100 I’d bump her up a few slots.

That…that doesn’t sound right in 2019, does it?

Anyway, the Cleveland Indians got in on the act this week, as they brought in Cleveland sports hero Johnny Gargano to throw out the ceremonial first pitch at one of their games. The only problem? They weren’t quite sure which promotion he was representing.

Great news @ManceWarner according to Cleveland Indians baseball WCW is back! And you can wrestle Johnny for the title! pic.twitter.com/W10iAt7xfS — Steve Guy (@TheSteveGuy) April 24, 2019

There’s probably an alternate universe where WCW is still actually a thing & Johnny actually is a Triple Crown champion of it. Maybe if WWE never had an NXT show they would be using the WCW initials for their developmental, especially if they still did the WWECW thing and killed that brand dead.

Thanks for reading! If you see (or hear) anything wrong in the world of wrestling, let me know via Twitter or e-mail at [email protected] Have a nice weekend!