Botched!: Lana’s Wig Split, Tag Teams Start Early, More

Hi, hello & welcome to the column that nobody in the world of professional wrestling wants to be in: Botched! Don’t get me wrong, I love all these weeks without PPVs. The only issue is that there isn’t as much material for this column. We still found some good stuff though, so let’s get to it.

1. Lana’s hair isn’t ready for Asuka: SmackDown still has house shows on Monday nights. I have no idea why they keep doing that, but sometimes they lead to things like Lana getting her wig split by Asuka.



Bad times. I feel like Lana could pull off the shorter hair look anyway, so it’s not like she needs the extra foot of hair.

2. Seth Rollins vs. Barricade: I’m not sure why Seth Rollins still insists on doing this move.



There’s gotta be a more effective way to get a pop than by diving head-first into a barricade. I’m also not sure how he managed to miss Jinder Mahal. Dude’s a pretty big target.

3. Wrestlers can’t wait for announcements: Raw ring announcer JoJo needed to explain the rules of the Tag Team Battle Royal. Those can be confusing, as the whole thing where both guys have to leave when one goes out throws people off. The wrestlers were in no mood to wait for JoJo to explain the rules though, they just started going at it.

Gotta love Dolph Ziggler & Drew McIntyre standing in the corner & wondering what everybody else is doing.

4. Classic Ole Anderson Fun: I know we don’t typically think of Ole Anderson as being a fun, amiable kind of guy, but footage that surfaced as part of WWE Network’s Hidden Gems showed our favorite cranky old wrestler in a good mood while filming in Baltimore in 1984. Ole made a mistake while interviewing promoter Gary Juster that everybody thought was so hilarious that they just left it in there.

Tremendous blooper left in by WWE from the Brisco vs. Flair 04/07/84 Hidden Gems match on the Network involving Ole Anderson smiling pic.twitter.com/uU3KkTGh6W — MaffewBotchamaniaGuy (@Maffewgregg) June 4, 2018



This is quite the revelation to me. I haven’t seen much of good guy Ole Anderson, so it’s interesting to see him acting like a regular person.

5. Callihan t-shirt design fail: One of the top wrestler pet peeves involves the spelling of one’s name. I’ve lost track of how many times I’ve seen wrestlers complain about promoters misspelling their name on show advertising. I understand their pain. On the other hand, if they can’t spell their own name, they don’t get any sympathy from me.

People please check spelling on your designs, ffs pic.twitter.com/3oZ64orCnY — The Big Cat™ (@artxcore) June 7, 2018



I know that Sami Callihan’s “Give a F*ck” is broken, but he should at least care enough to sell a t-shirt that has his name spelled properly.

Thanks for reading! If you see (or hear) anything wrong in the world of wrestling, let me know via Twitter or e-mail at [email protected] Have a good weekend!